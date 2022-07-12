WBPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For Tutor and Other Posts @wbpsc.gov.in, Check Eligibility

WBPSC Faculty Recruitment 2022: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has published notification for various faculty posts including Tutor, Assistant Professor and Others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 1st August 2022.

Notification Details WBPSC Faculty Recruitment 2022:

Advertisement No.03/2022

Important Dates WBPSC Faculty Recruitment 2022:

Commencement of online applications : The12th July 2022

Closing date for receipt of online application : The 1st August 2022

Last date of payment of fees : The 1st August 2022

Last date for payment of fees Offline in Branches of UBI : The 2nd August 2022

Last date for Generation of Payment Challans by Branches of UBI : The 1st August 2022

Vacancy Details WBPSC Faculty Recruitment 2022:

Principal-01

Professor-cum Vice Principal-01

Associate Professor-02

Assistant Professor-03

Tutor-10

Eligibility Criteria WBPSC Faculty Recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification:

Principal-i) A Master Degree (M.Sc.) in Nursing from a recognized University.

ii) 15(fifteen) years teaching experience after acquiring M.Sc. Degree from a School of Nursing or College of Nursing recognized by Indian Nursing Council and any State Nursing Council , of which a minimum of 5( five) years teaching experience shall be in a College of Nursing;

iii) Administrative experience .

Professor-cum Vice Principal-i) A Master Degree (M.Sc.) in Nursing from a recognized University.

ii) 12(Twelve) years teaching experience after acquiring M.Sc. Degree from a School of Nursing or College of Nursing recognized by Indian Nursing Council and any State Nursing Council , of which a minimum of 5( five) years teaching experience shall be in a College of Nursing

Associate Professor-i) A Master Degree (M.Sc.) in Nursing from a recognized University.

ii) 8(Eight ) years teaching experience after acquiring M.Sc. in a School

of Nursing or College of Nursing recognized by Indian Nursing Council and any State Nursing Council , of which a minimum of 5( five) years teaching experience shall be in a College of Nursing

Assistant Professor-i) A Master Degree (M.Sc.) in Nursing from a recognized University.

ii) 5(Five ) years teaching experience after acquiring M.Sc. in a School of

Nursing or College of Nursing recognized by Indian Nursing Council and any State Nursing Council , of which a minimum of 3( Three) years teaching experience shall be in a College of Nursing

Tutor-i) A Master Degree (M.Sc.) in Nursing or Bachelor Degree (B.Sc.) in

Nursing (Basic or Post Basic) from a recognized University.

ii) 2(Two ) years teaching experience in a School of Nursing or College of Nursing recognized by Indian Nursing Council.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

WBPSC Faculty Recruitment 2022: PDF





How to Apply WBPSC Faculty Recruitment 2022:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the above posts from 12 July to 01 August 2022 through the official website.