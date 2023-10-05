WBPSC General Duty Medical Officer Recruitment 2023: Apply for 300 vacancies; Check all details here

WBPSC General Duty Medical Officer Recruitment 2023: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has issued a notification of the General Duty Medical Officer Vacancy. There are a total of 300 vacancies. Interested candidates can apply by October 12, 2023.

WBPSC General Duty Medical Officer Recruitment 2023: The West Bengal Public Service Commission(WBPSC) has recently issued an application for 300 vacancies for the position of general duty medical officer. This post is temporary but can be turned into permanent based on the performance. Interested candidates can apply for the posts online after reading the notification carefully. The last date for application is October 12, 2023.

The job location is in Kolkata and the educational qualification for the post is: Medical Qualification included in the First and Second schedules or Part-II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956) and registration as a medical practitioner in West Bengal. The age limit for the position is 40 years.

Candidates can check all the essential information regarding the post, like the application process, salary, and eligibility criteria in this article.

WBPSC General Duty Medical Officer Recruitment 2023: Overview

The WBPSC invited 300 General Duty Medical Officers applicants by October 12, 2023. Below is an overview of the vacancies:

Post Name General Duty Medical Officer Conducting Body WBPSC Mode of application Online Selection process Screening Test Vacancies 300 Job Location Kolkata, West Bengal Last date of application October 12, 2023 Website

WBPSC General Duty Medical Officer Recruitment Notification 2023 PDF

Candidates can download the WBPSC General Duty Medical Officer recruitment notification pdf 2023 through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official document properly before applying for 300 vacancies announced under WBPSC General Duty Medical Officer recruitment notification pdf 2023. Download the official notification of WBPSC General Duty Medical Officer Recruitment notification pdf 2023 through the link given below:

WBPSC General Duty Medical Officer Recruitment 2023 Notification Download PDF

How Many Vacancies Are Released For WBPSC General Duty Medical Officer Recruitment 2023?

There are 300 posts for the WBPSC General Duty Medical Officer Recruitment 2023.

Post name Vacancies General Duty Medical Officer 300

How To Apply For WBPSC General Duty Medical Officer Recruitment 2023?

Step 1: Visit wbpsc.gov.in and click on ‘Apply Online' in the candidate’s corner

Step 2: Now you are redirected to an application page, click on ‘Apply Now’

Step 3: Find the application number 06/2023 and a portal for login will be surfaced

Step 4: Register in the portal if not registered before, now log in and fill up the application form with all required credentials

Step 5: Submit the application and take a printout for further reference

What Are The Application Fees For WBPSC General Duty Medical Officer 2023?

Candidates who wish to apply for the WBPSC General Duty Medical Officer Recruitment 2023 must pay an application fee of a specific amount. Candidates can pay online using a credit card, debit card, UPI, net banking, etc. The application fee for each category is listed below:

General/EWS/OBC: INR 210/-

SC/ST/ PWD: NIL

Eligibility Criteria For WBPSC General Duty Medical Officer Recruitment 2023

The necessary eligibility requirements for each applicant applying for the WBPSC General Duty Medical Officer Recruitment 2023 are listed below:

Age limit 36 years for ordinary Medical Graduates and 40 years for those possessing Postgraduate Medical qualification Educational Qualification Medical Qualification included in the First and Second schedules or Part-II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956) and registration as a medical practitioner in West Bengal.

Note: Please check the official notification linked above for detailed information on educational criteria and age limits.

What Is The Salary Of A WBPSC General Duty Medical Officer?

The salary comes under the PAY LEVEL-16 (Rs.56,100/-— Rs.1,44,300/-) AS PER WBS(ROPA) RULES, 2019 plus non-practicing allowance @20% on Basic Pay and certain admissible allowances as per rules.