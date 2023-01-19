WBPSC Miscellaneous Result 2023, Recommended Candidates list OUT, Check details here

WBPSC Miscellaneous 2023 recommended candidates list has been announced by the West Bengal Public Service Commission based on the Miscellaneous Service Recruitment Examination 2019. The list is available on the official website of WBPSC i.e., wbpsc.gov.in

WBPSC Miscellaneous 2023 recommended candidates list is now available on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission. The list has been prepared for different posts on the basis of the Miscellaneous Service Recruitment Examination 2019.

Candidates can refer to the official website of WBPSC to download the WBPSC Miscellaneous Service appointment list.

The list contains different categories of services to which the selected candidates are allotted by West Bengal Public Service Commission for Miscellaneous services. It contains various services such as Disaster Management Officer, Block Welfare Officer / Welfare Officer, Block Welfare Officer / Welfare Officer, Inspector, Backward Classes Welfare, Assistant Programme Officer, Controller of Correctional Services, Consumer Welfare Officer, Savings Development Officer, Auditor of Co-operative Societies, Investigating Inspector and Revenue Inspector.

The official Notification also stated that no separate intimation letter will be issued to the candidates.

We have shared a step-by-step guide to download the Forest Guard Exam Date revised notification. However, candidates can also download the official notification from the link given below

WBPSC Miscellaneous 2023 Appointed Candidates list Click Here



How to check WBPSC Miscellaneous Recommended Candidates List