WBPSC Postponed Written Exams Scheduled from 21 March 2020, Check Official PDF @wbpsc.gov.in

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has postponed all the written exams which are scheduled from 20 March to 05 April 2020 due to spread of pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19). As per the official notice “ In view of the emergent situation due to COVID -19, it has been decided by the commission, in the large public interest, to postpone all its written examinations scheduled from 21 March 2020 to 05 April 2020 as a precautionary measure.

Other than this, ongoing Physical Endurance Test (PET) for Fire Operator under the Fire and Emergency Service is also postponed from 23 March 2020 onwards.

The commission has also released the separate notification for the postponed of the Preliminary Written Examination for recruitment to the post of Staff Officer-cum-Instructor in Civil Defence Organization, West Bengal 2019.

WBPSC Exam New Dates and WBPSC PET New Dates will be announced on WBPSC official website www.wbpsc.gov.in in due course of time.

Candidates are advised to keep a track on official website of WBPSC or keep visiting this page for WBPSC Exam Latest Updates.

WBPSC Exam Date Postponed Notice PDF

WBPSC Fire Operator Exam Postponed PDF