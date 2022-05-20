What is Air Force Open Recruitment Rally? Check Eligibility, Selection and Other Details

Most of the youth dream of becoming a part of the Indian Air Force. But, due to a lack of knowledge and information, they miss the chance.

How do Indian Air Force Recruitment Process Works? Am I eligible to apply for Indian Air Force? Is there any Direct Recruitment Process for Indian Air Force Recruitment? These are some questions that bother every job aspirant. One must have sufficient information about the recruitment process. So that, they can prepare for the same accordingly.

To solve such queries, we have come up with this article which may solve all your queries in finding a suitable job in Indian Air Force.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is the air arm of the Indian Armed Forces. Its complement of personnel and aircraft assets ranks fourth amongst the air forces of the world. Indian Air Force adopts various selection processes for recruitment to various posts.

What is the open recruitment rally?

Indian Air Force organizes a rally for recruitment to various technical and non-technical posts in Group X and Group Y trades below the rank of officers. In this open recruitment rally, any eligible candidate can register themselves and participate in the selection process to be followed in the rally. Open Recruitment Rally is organized by the Air Force from time to time in various districts and states.

Indian Air Force Rally Bharti: Eligibility

Educational Qualification: Any unmarried male candidate who has passed Intermediate 10+2 or equivalent examination with at least 50 per cent marks in Mathematics, Physics and English as a subject from any recognized Board/ Institute can apply. OR, the candidate with at least 50% marks. Check Post Wise Qualification Details below.

Group X (Except Educational Instructor): 10+2 or equivalent examination with at least 50 per cent marks with Mathematics, Physics and English as a subject from any recognized Board or 3 years diploma course in Engineering in any stream. The candidate should have completed the course from a Government recognized polytechnic institute with 50% Marks and 50% Marks in Diploma.

Group Y (Except Automobile, Technician, GTI, IAF, and Musician) - 10+2 in any stream with 50% Marks in aggregate and 50% in English.

Group Y (Medical Assistant Trades Only) - 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology, English with 50% Marks.

For Group ‘Y’ (Non-Technical) Medical Assistant Trade - The candidate should have passed Intermediate / 10+2 / Class XII or Equivalent Examination with Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English approved by Central / State Education Boards with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate as well as in English in Class XII or equivalent examination.

For Sportsperson -Passed Intermediate / 10+2 / Class XII / Equivalent Examination in any stream

Indian Air Force Rally Bharti: Age Limit

The candidate must be between the age group of 16 to 26 years. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification for details.

Indian Air Force Bharti: Salary:

Rs. 14,600/- per month on training shall be paid. After completion of the training, Rs. 33,100/- per month plus Dearness allowance (as applicable) will be provided.

Indian Air Force Rally Bharti: Selection Criteria

The candidates will have to appear in the following selection procedure:

1. Physical Fitness Test (PFT) - 1.6 km run has to be completed within 6 minutes 30 seconds. Candidates also have to complete 10 push-ups, 10 sit-ups and 20 squats within the stipulated time to qualify for the physical fitness test.

2. Written Test - Candidates who qualify in PFT have to appear in the written test on or after the same day. The written test is of objective type and the question papers are bilingual (English and Hindi) except for the English paper. The duration of the written test is 60 minutes and it consists of questions from Physics, Mathematics and English subjects as per the 10+2 CBSE syllabus. Candidates are required to qualify for each paper.

Adaptability Test-1 - All the candidates who qualify the written test have to appear in the adaptability test-1 on the same or subsequent day. The Adaptability Test - 1 is intended to assess the suitability of a candidate in the Indian Air Force.

Adaptability Test-2 - All the candidates who pass the Adaptability Test-1 have to appear in the Adaptability Test-2. Adaptability Test-II is aimed at selecting candidates who can adapt to the environment of the Indian Air Force.

Medical Test-Candidates who qualify in Adaptability Test-2 are called for Medical Test. The Medical Test is conducted by the Air Force Medical Team as per the IAF Medical Standard and extant policy.

Candidates who pass all the tests in the rally are initially enrolled for service in the Air Force for 20 years, the tenure can be extended till the candidate attains the age of 57 years. Before joining the Air Force, all the candidates are sent for Joint Basic Phase Training (JBPT) at the Basic Training Center located at various stations of the Air Force. After completion of Joint Basic Phase Training (JBPT), candidates will be sent for trade training as per service requirements. Keep in mind that any candidate can be disqualified by the Air Force even during training.

After successful completion of all the phases of training, Airmen are appointed as per the allotted trade. There is no provision to change the trade at the request of any candidate.

If you have the courage to join Indian Air Force, you can apply for Indian Air Force Open Recruitment Rally. The notification for the same publishes on the official website from time to time. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Indian Air Force for more information.