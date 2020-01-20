9 Top Winter Fashion Trends in India 2020

Fashion 2020: Shopping for winter clothes can feel like a drag as compared to easy-breezy summer clothing. Your winter wardrobe needs to be sturdy enough to keep you safe from cool breeze and winter rains and cozy enough to keep you warm and healthy. To top it all maintaining your style statement but still feeling comfortable is another dilemma.

November is here, and with it begins the official winters solstice. So cozy up with some hot cocoa, shake off the winter doldrums and start shopping to keep your winter days warm as we bring you the Hot Winter Fashion Hits 2019 guide.

Trade-in your light-weight maxi dress with a cable knit sweater dress to create an up-style chic look. This chic bodycon jumper is a perfect outfit for college, office and evening hangouts. With two vibrant color options to choose from, you can flaunt this chic sweater with leggings or pair up with high heel boots to keep the look charming and classy.

Available in sizes S-XL, you can buy this trendy knit sweater dress and many more designs from Amazon for Rs.750/- and above

Practical and cool, a protective, water-resistant shell is a must-have rainy-day layer on a chilly winter day. Look for one that you can easily slip upon any sweater or sweatshirt.

This hooded rain cum winter coat from Sunward is simple yet stylish. Pair this jacket with a denim or cargo pants and you are good to go.

Available in 4 vibrant colors and 8 different sizes, grab this stylish jacket for cozy winters from Amazon at an amazing price of Rs. 1599/- only.

Step it up this season with an insulated winter boot to keep you cozy all season long. Look for a water-resistant upper and a warm lining to protect your toes from freezing temperatures.

Get these block heel black boots from Amazon to add more jazz and style to your winter outfit yet keeping you warm and cozy at the best price of Rs. 1365/-

Don’t forget the one extra that’s guaranteed to keep you cozy. Stock up on various styles and experiment wearing them in different ways. Long and loose, wrapped closely around your neck or knotted once at the chest.

Get this pretty colorful scarf from Amazon to add extra style to your basic outfit.

Super functional and always stylish, the beanie is your chilly weather (and hair!) savior. Don’t underestimate the power of the beanie. It’s undeniably cozy and comfortable and adds the perfect amount of cool-girl nonchalance to your everyday look.

Style this bold and bright colored beanie with your college or off-work outfit to complete the look.

These winters keep your fingers warm while you use your gadget soft and fluffy Touchscreen mittens featuring chic single button embellishment. Available I 6 different colors these gloves are a must-have this winter season. Grab the best deals from Amazon on these touchscreen-friendly cute bow gloves.

A classic wool coat is the winning horse of your wardrobe, Be it college, office, dinner date or hangout plan with friends, don a wool coat and you are done. This is a piece of clothing from your wardrobe which will never disappoint you whether teaming up with a denim or a dress.

Classic colors like black, grey, beige or in bold and vibrant colors like lavender or fusia pink, this wam coat is definitely a must-have piece of clothing in your wardrobe.

Get this elegant long-fit coat from Amazon and keep yourself warm this winters.

More than styling, layering tee is a necessity for winters. Stock them up in different colors as they can be worn under pullovers, sweaters, jackets and even jumpsuits and dresses to keep you extra warm

Get this turtleneck layering tee from Amazon and wear it under any winter wear for extra warmth.

A good quality leather bag is another essential thing to keep your items safe during sudden winter rains. Leather bags are more durable, sturdy and easy to clean.An oversized leather bag is a good option to be considered since they can easily accommodate an extra sweater for that chilly winter evening.

Always purchase the very best quality that your budget allows when shopping for wardrobe staples as you will come to depend on these key pieces to create hundreds of different looks. Avail best offers, discounts, cashback and other highlight offers on Amazon for the best shopping experience.