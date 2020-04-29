11th session of Petersberg Climate Dialogue conducted via video conference

11th session of Petersberg Climate Dialogue with 30 countries including India took place on April 28, 2020, through a video conference. The dialogue was conducted to discuss the ways of tackling the societies and economies after COVID-19.

The Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar attended the Petersberg Climate Dialogue and talked about climate technology that must be available at an affordable cost.

The 11th session of Petersberg Climate Dialogue was hosted by Germany, and it was co-hosted by the United Kingdom (UK).

11th Petersberg Climate Dialogue: Key Highlights

• Secretary-General Antoni Guterres, in his remarks, talked about the suffering of people and destabilization of the global economy due to COVID-19.

• He talked about strengthening the measures that will limit the global temperature rise.

• Secretary-General asked the countries from all over the world to commit to carbon neutrality by 2050.

• There should be support for those countries that are least responsible for clime change but have been facing its impacts.

• To help developing countries in protecting their populations from climate change, there has been a need for financing. It begins with a promised mobilization of $100 billion US dollars a year for adaptation efforts in developing countries.

• Secretary-General proposed six climate-related actions for climate-resilient growth.

• Countries were encouraged to work together. He also mentioned the common framework for action i.e. 2030 agenda for sustainable development and the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

• He also asked countries to come up with strategies to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

• G20 countries were also mentioned for their contribution to global emissions. Secretary-General asked for their commitment to carbon neutrality 2050.

Secretary General’s six climate-related actions for the recovery:

• First will be to spend trillions in order to recover COVID-19. He also talked about delivering new jobs and businesses through a clean, green, and just transition.

• Second will be the taxpayer’s money that must be used to create green jobs and sustainable growth.

• Third will be of fiscal firepower shifting economies from grey to green and make people and society more aware of the transition that will be fair to all.

• Fourth, public funds should be invested in sustainable sectors and projects that will help the climate and environment.

• Fifth will be about the global financial system that must take risks and opportunities related to climate in the account.

• Sixth will be to work together as an international community to resolve emergencies.

India’s at 11th Petersberg Climate Dialogue:

The Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change talked about adopting sustainable consumption patterns along with mentioning that India is compliant with the temperature goal of the Paris Agreement.

The Union minister also highlighted the opportunity to accelerate renewable energy deployment and to create new green jobs in the renewable energy sector.