177 new mandis integrated with eNam platform

The Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on May 11 had launched the integration of 177 mandis with the National Agriculture Market (eNAM).

The integration will promote agricultural marketing and facilitate farmers to sell their produce online. As per the official release, there are total of 962 eNAM mandis across the country.

Narendra Singh Tomar encouraged to strengthen eNAM that will benefit the farmers. The launch of the integration took place through video conferencing.

Key Highlights:

• Out of a total of 177 new mandis, 26 are from Haryana, 17 are from Gujarat, one from J&K, 54 from Maharashtra, 5 from Kerala, 13 from Tamil Nadu, 15 from Odisha, 25 from Rajasthan, 17 from Punjab and one from West Bengal.

• Narendra Singh Tomar on May 1 had launched the integration of 200 eNAM mandis from seven states, in which Karnataka was also added on eNAM to help the farmers.

• During the launch, Tomar stated that the eNAM portal has been a vision of PM Narendra Modi that promotes the use of technology for the benefits of the farmers.

• 785 mandis were earlier integrated with eNAM across 17 states and 2 UTs along with a user base of 1.66 crore farmers, 71,911 commission agents, and 1.30 lakh traders.

• As of on May 9, 37.93 lakh numbers (bamboo and coconut) and total volume of 3.43 crore MT, which is collectively worth more than Rs. 1 lakh crore, has been traded on the digital platform.

• eNAM platform has benefitted more than 1.25 lakh farmers and digital payment worth Rs. 708 crore has been done via the online platform.

Functions of eNAM:

National Agriculture Market (eNAM) networks the existing APMC mandis in order to create a unified national market for agricultural commodities. It aims at promoting uniformity in agricultural marketing by streamlining the procedures, by removing the information asymmetry between sellers and buyers and by promoting real-time price discovery that has been based on actual demand and supply.

Trade beyond Mandi/state borders:

eNAM facilitates agricultural trade beyond the mandi or state borders. A total number of 236 mandis have participated in inter-mandi trade across 12 states and 13 states/union territories had been participating in inter-state trade that allows farmers to interact directly with the distant traders. Currently, 150 commodities including oilseeds, food grains, vegetables, and fruits have been traded on eNAM.

The release by the ministry informed that more than 1,005 farmer producer organizations have been registered on eNAM and have already traded 2,900 MT of agricultural produce that is worth of Rs. 7.92 crores.

Mandis during COVID-19 lockdown:

In order to de-congest mandis during COVID-19 lockdown, the agricultural minister launched the logistics module, FPO trade module and eNWR based warehouse module on April 2.

Since the launch, 82 FPOs from 15 states have already traded on eNAM with a total quantity of 12,048 quintals worth Rs. 2.22 crores.

Nine logistics service aggregators had also partnered with eNAM having 2,31,300 transporters with 11,37,700 trucks for service transportation needs of eNAM stakeholders.