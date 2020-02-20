22nd Law Commission: Cabinet approves formation of non-statutory body for a term of three years

The Central Government has approved the formation of the 22nd Law Commission on February 19, 2020. The union cabinet has decided that it will be constituted for three years. Earlier, the term of the 21st Law Commission ended on August 31, 2018.

The Law Commission is a non-statutory body. The government constitutes law commission from time to time as per the requirement. It was originally formed in 1955. The commission is reorganized for three years.

Benefits

The government will have the benefits of recommendations from a specialized body regarding various aspects of the law entrusted to the Commission for study and recommendation as per the terms of consideration. The Law Commission will undertake a review of the existing laws of India. It will provide its recommendations to formulate new laws to make reforms. The law commission will also submit its recommendations for reforms in the justice delivery system in India, speedy disposal of cases and reduction in the cost of litigations among others.

Responsibilities of 22nd Law Commission

• It will identify laws that are no longer needed or are irrelevant and can be repealed immediately.

• The 22nd Law Commission will examine the existing laws and suggest ways for reforms. It will also suggest the necessary laws to implement the Directive Principles mentioned in the Preamble of the Constitution.

• It will take all necessary measures to use law and legal processes in the service of poor people.

• The law commission will revise the laws of general importance to simplify them and remove anomalies, ambiguities, and inequities.

Background

The Law Commission of India is a non-statutory body constituted from time to time by the Government of India. The commission was originally formed in 1955 and is reorganized every 3 years. The term of the 21st Law Commission of India was till August 31, 2018.

Members of 22nd Law Commission

The 22nd Law Commission will consist of:

• Chairperson

• A member-secretary and three other members

• Secretary (Department of Legal Affairs as ex-officio Member)

• Secretary (Legislative Department as ex officio Member)

• Part-time Members (Not more than five).