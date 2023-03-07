Recruitment Drive of 400 Chattisgarh Tribals for Constables, Selection & Training by CRPF

The Ministry of Home Affairs in India recently announced a special recruitment drive to be conducted for the appointment of fresh candidates for the Constable post. It has been decided that as many as 400 young tribals residing in Chattisgarh are to be deployed by the CRPF organisation.

This batch of 400 tribals is from interior areas of Naxal-hit Bijapur, Dantewada as well as Sukma districts of Chhattisgarh. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has selected them to designate as Constable/GD, as stated by the authoritative officials.

CRPF Army Training

Most of the tribal youths are to be taken from the 'Bastariya Battalion', named after the former undivided Bastar District of Chhattisgarh. Hundreds of such tribal inhabitants are already been appointed by the CRPF organisation.

Their appointment is done after special army training which is offered by India’s top Federal Police Force organisation itself. This offer of appointment of all 400 jawans and officers was issued by the Home Ministry of India in a recent letter posted by them.

The CRPF Academy has a significant role in discerning advanced-level training such as physical and weapon training to officers who lead valour acts.

Bastariya Battalion & its Purpose

“Bastariya Battalion” also called “Battalion 241” is a division of India’s CRPF in Chattisgarh. The announcement for the addition of the 'Bastariya Battalion' was made by the Centre in the year 2016. The cadre was brought directly from the Bastar region and are assigned the task to execute the anti-Maoist operations in Chhattisgarh.

The major idea behind the creation of such an army unit is to get more advantages for the security forces in their combat situations against the Naxalites involved in insurgent operations. The workforce whose recruitments were held is familiar with the local dialect and the topography.

Anti-Maoist Operations

They will be able to get intelligence and information about the extremists efficiently. Apart from this, it will send a positive indication to the local population. It is often seen that a significant number of tribal youths are associated with the Indian government through the CRPF missions.

This Anti-Maoist Operation also known as “Operation Green Hunt” is carried out by parliamentary forces against Naxals.

The government declared relaxation in recruitment in terms of physical aspects such as weight and height for tribal men and women, as mentioned by an official. The enlisted soldiers will be trained in order to get engaged in Maoist-affected areas.

Moreover, this all-tribal battalion will not only provide assistance in employment to many young tribals but will also help in CRPF’s operations in an effective manner. In the past, the CPI (Maoists) had laid out warnings to the locals against joining the CRPF or state police forces.

What is CRPF?

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was established as the Crown’s Representative Police in 1939. It is a federal police organisation in India that comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

Its headquarters are in New Delhi. The organisation is regarded as the country’s largest Central Armed Police Forces. It comprises 246 battalions and also holds several other foundations. The mission is to effectively preserve national integrity and further promote social harmony and development.

The organisation carries out various tasks for the freedom of Indian citizens. Management of National Security and National Calamities are some of the endeavours.

