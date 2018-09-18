Quick Links

70th Primetime Emmy Awards: Game of Thrones wins Outstanding Drama

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced on September 18, 2018 at the Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, California, United States. For the first time in almost 20 years, HBO didn’t dominate the Emmy Awards. The channel had to settle for a tie with Netflix with 23 awards each.

Sangeeta Nair
By Sangeeta Nair
Oct 17, 2023, 12:16 IST
Game of Thrones wins award for Outstanding Drama

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced on September 18, 2018 at the Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, California, United States. The awards hosted by comedians Michael Che and Colin Jost.

For the first time in almost 20 years, HBO didn’t dominate the Emmy Awards. The channel had to settle for a tie with Netflix with 23 awards each. After being ineligible for the 2017 Emmy awards, the popular drama series Game of Thrones was the most nominated programme in this year’s edition with a total of 22 nominations. It was followed by Westworld with 21 nominations and the Handmaid's Tale with 20 nominations.

HBO’s Game of Thrones also took home the biggest award of the event, the award for Outstanding Drama Series. On the other hand, Netflix's drama series ‘The Crown’ won two key awards - Outstanding Lead Actress in a drama series for Claire Foy and Outstanding Directing for drama series, for Stephen Daldry.

70th Primetime Emmy Awards: Full list of winners

The following is the full list of Emmy winners:

Award

Winner

Outstanding Drama Series

 

Game of Thrones

 

Outstanding Comedy Series

 

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

 

Outstanding Limited Series

 

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

 

Outstanding Television Movie

 

Black Mirror: USS Callister

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

 

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

 

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

 

Saturday Night Live

 

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

 

RuPaul’s Drag Race

 

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

 

Claire Foy, The Crown

 

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

 

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

 

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

 

Stephen Daldry, The Crown - “Paterfamilias”

 

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

 

Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, The Americans - “Start”

 

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

 

Thandie Newton, Westworld

 

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

 

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

 

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

 

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

 

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

 

Regina King, Seven Seconds

 

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

 

Ryan Murphy, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story - “The Man Who Would Be Vogue”

 

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

William Bridges and Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror - “USS Callister”

 

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

 

Jeff Daniels, Godless

 

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series Or Movie

Merritt Wever, Godless

 

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

 

Bill Hader, Barry

 

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

 

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

 

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

 

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - “Pilot”

 

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

 

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - “Pilot”

 

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

 

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

 

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

 

Henry Winkler, Barry

 

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

 

Glenn Weiss, The Oscars

 

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

 

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous At Radio City

 

About Primetime Emmy Awards

The Primetime Emmy Award is an American award bestowed by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

It is given in recognition of excellence in American primetime television programming. It was first presented in 1949.

The award was originally referred to as simply the Emmy Awards until the first Daytime Emmy Award ceremonies were held in the 1970s. The word prime time was added to distinguish between the two.

The awards are considered the television equivalent to the Academy Awards (film), Grammy Awards (music), and Tony Awards (theatre).

The awards are divided into three categories: the Primetime Emmy Awards for television performance, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards.

