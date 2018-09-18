70th Primetime Emmy Awards: Full list of winners

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced on September 18, 2018 at the Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, California, United States. The awards hosted by comedians Michael Che and Colin Jost. For the first time in almost 20 years, HBO didn’t dominate the Emmy Awards. The channel had to settle for a tie with Netflix with 23 awards each. After being ineligible for the 2017 Emmy awards, the popular drama series Game of Thrones was the most nominated programme in this year’s edition with a total of 22 nominations. It was followed by Westworld with 21 nominations and the Handmaid's Tale with 20 nominations.

HBO’s Game of Thrones also took home the biggest award of the event, the award for Outstanding Drama Series. On the other hand, Netflix's drama series ‘The Crown’ won two key awards - Outstanding Lead Actress in a drama series for Claire Foy and Outstanding Directing for drama series, for Stephen Daldry.