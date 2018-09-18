70th Primetime Emmy Awards: Full list of winners

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced on September 18, 2018 at the Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, California, United States. The awards hosted by comedians Michael Che and Colin Jost.
For the first time in almost 20 years, HBO didn’t dominate the Emmy Awards. The channel had to settle for a tie with Netflix with 23 awards each. After being ineligible for the 2017 Emmy awards, the popular drama series Game of Thrones was the most nominated programme in this year’s edition with a total of 22 nominations. It was followed by Westworld with 21 nominations and the Handmaid's Tale with 20 nominations.
HBO’s Game of Thrones also took home the biggest award of the event, the award for Outstanding Drama Series. On the other hand, Netflix's drama series ‘The Crown’ won two key awards - Outstanding Lead Actress in a drama series for Claire Foy and Outstanding Directing for drama series, for Stephen Daldry.
The following is the full list of Emmy winners:
Award
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Game of Thrones
Outstanding Comedy Series
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Limited Series
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Outstanding Television Movie
Black Mirror: USS Callister
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Claire Foy, The Crown
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Stephen Daldry, The Crown - “Paterfamilias”
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, The Americans - “Start”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special
Ryan Murphy, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story - “The Man Who Would Be Vogue”
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special
William Bridges and Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror - “USS Callister”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Jeff Daniels, Godless
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series Or Movie
Merritt Wever, Godless
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader, Barry
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - “Pilot”
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - “Pilot”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Henry Winkler, Barry
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special
Glenn Weiss, The Oscars
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special
John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous At Radio City
About Primetime Emmy Awards
• The Primetime Emmy Award is an American award bestowed by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.
• It is given in recognition of excellence in American primetime television programming. It was first presented in 1949.
• The award was originally referred to as simply the Emmy Awards until the first Daytime Emmy Award ceremonies were held in the 1970s. The word prime time was added to distinguish between the two.
• The awards are considered the television equivalent to the Academy Awards (film), Grammy Awards (music), and Tony Awards (theatre).
• The awards are divided into three categories: the Primetime Emmy Awards for television performance, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards.
