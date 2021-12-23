ACC U-19 Youth Asia Cup India Squad 2021: UAE hosts Youth Asia Cup; Check full Indian U-19 Asia Cup 2021 Squad

Under-19 Youth Asia Cup Squad 2021: The first match of ACC U-19 Youth Asia Cup 2021 took place between India-U19 and UAE-U19 and the second match on the same day was between SL U-19 and KUW-U19 on December 23, 2021. The All India Junior Selection Committee of BCCI announced a 20-member Indian squad for the U-19 Youth Asia Cup Squad 2021 under the leadership of Yash Dhull. The Under-19 Youth Asia Cup will take place between December 23 to December 31, 2021, where the eight teams will contest including five full members and eight qualifiers. U-19 Youth Asia Cup 2021 will see Group A and Group B competing for the trophy.

U-19 Youth Asia Cup 2021: Group A and Group B Teams

Group A

S. No. Teams 1 Afghanistan 2 India 3 Pakistan 4 United Arab Emirates

Group B

S. No. Teams 1 Bangladesh 2 Nepal 3 Kuwait 4 Sri Lanka

Under-19 Youth Asia Cup India Squad 2021

The list includes 5 standby players.

S. No. U-19 India Squad for Youth Asia Cup 2021 1 Angkrish Raghuvanshi 2 Ansh Gosai 3 Garv Sangwan 4 Nishant Sindhu 5 Rishith Reddy 6 Siddharth Yadav 7 Kaushal Tambe 8 Manav Parakh 9 Pushpendra Singh Rathore 10 Raj Angad Bawa 11 Shashwat Dangwal 12 SK Rasheed 13 Uday Saharan 14 Yash Dhull (Captain) 15 Aaradhya Yadav (Wk) 16 Dinesh Bana (Wk) 17 Aayush Singh Thakur 18 Amrit Singh Upadhyay 19 Aneeshwar Gautam 20 Dhanush Gowda 21 Harnoor Singh 22 Rajvardhan Hangargekar 23 Ravi Kumar 24 Vasu Vats 25 Vicky Ostwal

U-19 Youth Asia Cup: Full list of past winners

Year Winners 1989 India 2003 India 2012 Pakistan and India (Match tied and the trophy was shared) 2013/14 India 2016 India 2017 Afghanistan 2018 India 2019 India

U-19 Youth Asia Cup

The ACC Under-19 Youth Asia Cup is organized by the Asian Cricket Council for the U-19 teams from its member nations. The first match was held in 1989 in Bangladesh in which India won the tournament.

The second edition of the U-19 Youth Asia Cup was played after the gap of 14 years in Pakistan where the Indian team retained the winning title from the very first match.

Youth Asia Cup, the second tier event, was held in 1997 in Hong Kong and is held every second year since then.