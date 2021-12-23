Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

ACC U-19 Youth Asia Cup India Squad 2021: UAE hosts Youth Asia Cup; Check full Indian U-19 Asia Cup 2021 Squad

Under-19 Youth Asia Cup 2021: The first match of ACC U-19 Youth Asia Cup 2021 took place between India-U19 and UAE-U19 and the second match on the same day was between SL U-19 and KUW-U19 on December 23, 2021. The All India Junior Selection Committee of BCCI announced a 20-member Indian squad for the Youth Asia Cup Squad 2021 under the leadership of Yash Dhull. 

Created On: Dec 23, 2021 13:50 ISTModified On: Dec 23, 2021 16:20 IST
U-19 Youth Asia Cup India Squad 2021
U-19 Youth Asia Cup India Squad 2021

Under-19 Youth Asia Cup Squad 2021: The first match of ACC U-19 Youth Asia Cup 2021 took place between India-U19 and UAE-U19 and the second match on the same day was between SL U-19 and KUW-U19 on December 23, 2021. The All India Junior Selection Committee of BCCI announced a 20-member Indian squad for the U-19 Youth Asia Cup Squad 2021 under the leadership of Yash Dhull. The Under-19 Youth Asia Cup will take place between December 23 to December 31, 2021, where the eight teams will contest including five full members and eight qualifiers. U-19 Youth Asia Cup 2021 will see Group A and Group B competing for the trophy.

U-19 Youth Asia Cup 2021: Group A and Group B Teams

Group A

S. No.

Teams

1

Afghanistan

2

India

3

Pakistan

4

United Arab Emirates

Group B

S. No.

Teams

1

Bangladesh

2

Nepal

3

Kuwait

4

Sri Lanka

Also Read: U-19 World Cup India Squad 2022: Check full Indian Under-19 World Cup Squad

Under-19 Youth Asia Cup India Squad 2021

The list includes 5 standby players.

S. No.

U-19 India Squad for Youth Asia Cup 2021

1

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

2

Ansh Gosai

3

Garv Sangwan

4

Nishant Sindhu

5

Rishith Reddy

6

Siddharth Yadav

7

Kaushal Tambe

8

Manav Parakh

9

Pushpendra Singh Rathore

10

Raj Angad Bawa

11

Shashwat Dangwal

12

SK Rasheed

13

Uday Saharan

14

Yash Dhull (Captain)

15

Aaradhya Yadav (Wk)

16

Dinesh Bana (Wk)

17

Aayush Singh Thakur

18

Amrit Singh Upadhyay

19

Aneeshwar Gautam

20

Dhanush Gowda

21

Harnoor Singh

22

Rajvardhan Hangargekar

23

Ravi Kumar

24

Vasu Vats

25

Vicky Ostwal

U-19 Youth Asia Cup: Full list of past winners

Year

Winners
1989 India
2003 India
2012 Pakistan and India (Match tied and the trophy was shared)
2013/14 India
2016 India
2017 Afghanistan
2018 India
2019 India

U-19 Youth Asia Cup

The ACC Under-19 Youth Asia Cup is organized by the Asian Cricket Council for the U-19 teams from its member nations. The first match was held in 1989 in Bangladesh in which India won the tournament.

The second edition of the U-19 Youth Asia Cup was played after the gap of 14 years in Pakistan where the Indian team retained the winning title from the very first match. 

Youth Asia Cup, the second tier event, was held in 1997 in Hong Kong and is held every second year since then.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

5 + 7 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF June 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF June 2021
    View all