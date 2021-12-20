U-19 World Cup India Squad 2022: Yash Dhull to lead the team; Check full Indian Under-19 World Cup Squad
U-19 World Cup 2022 India Squad List: The U-19 World Cup will be played from January 14 to February 2, 2022, in West Indies across the four host countries. U-19 Indian Squad, lead by Yash Dhull, will square off against South Africa on January 15, 2022. Check the full list of the U-19 World Cup 2022 Indian Squad.
U-19 World Cup 2022 Indian Squad: The All-India Junior Selection Committee on December 19, 2021, announced the Indian squad for ICC Under -19 Men’s World Cup 2022. The U-19 World Cup will be played from January 14 to February 2, 2022, in West Indies across the four host countries. Yash Dhull will lead the Under-19 Indian Squad in World Cup 2022 to retain the past successful streak of winning the World Cup titles. Check the complete list of Indian U-19 World Cup 2022 Squad below.
U-19 World Cup 2022
The 14th edition of the Under-19 World Cup tournament will see 16 teams competing for the trophy in a total of 48 matches.
The U-19 World Cup format will see the top two teams from each of the four groups advance to the Super League while the remaining teams will feature in the Plate across 23 days of competition. U-19 Indian Squad has been placed in Group B of Under-19 World Cup 2022.
U-19 Indian Squad, on January 15, 2022, will square off against South Africa. The team will lock horns against Ireland and Uganda on January 19 and January 22, 2022.
India in U-19 World Cup tournament
India is the most successful team having won four titles back in 2000, 2008, 2012, and 2018. The country has been a runner-up in 2016 and also in the previous edition of the World Cup tournament in New Zealand which took place in 2020.
U-19 World Cup 2022 India Squad List
|
U-19 India Squad
|
Yash Dhull (Captain)
|
Harnoor Singh
|
Angkrish Raghuvanshi
|
SK Rasheed (Vice-Captain)
|
Nishant Sindhu
|
Siddarth Yadav
|
Dinesh Bana (Wk)
|
Aradhya Yadav (Wk)
|
Raj Angad Bawa
|
Manav Parakh
|
Kaushal Tambe
|
RS Hangargekar
|
Vasu Vats
|
Vicky Otswal
|
Ravikumar
|
Garv Sangwan
Standby Players
|
Rishit Reddy
|
Uday Saharan
|
Ansh Gosai
|
Amit Raj Upadhyay
|
PM Singh Rathore
U-19 World Cup Winners list (1988-2020)
|
Year
|
Winners
|
1988
|
Australia
|
1998
|
England
|
2000
|
India
|
2002
|
Australia
|
2004
|
Pakistan
|
2006
|
Pakistan
|
2008
|
India
|
2010
|
Australia
|
2012
|
India
|
2014
|
South Africa
|
2016
|
West Indies
|
2018
|
India
|
2020
|
Bangladesh
Under-19 World Cup
The ICC U-19 World Cup is an international cricket tournament which is organized by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The tournament is contested by the national Under-19 teams. The first U-19 World Cup tournament took place in 1988 as the Youth World Cup, however, it was not staged again until 1998. The first winner of the U-19 World Cup 1988 was Australia.