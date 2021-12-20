Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

U-19 World Cup India Squad 2022: Yash Dhull to lead the team; Check full Indian Under-19 World Cup Squad

U-19 World Cup 2022 India Squad List: The U-19 World Cup will be played from January 14 to February 2, 2022, in West Indies across the four host countries. U-19 Indian Squad, lead by Yash Dhull, will square off against South Africa on January 15, 2022. Check the full list of the U-19 World Cup 2022 Indian Squad. 

Created On: Dec 20, 2021 11:56 IST
U-19 World Cup 2022 Indian Squad: The All-India Junior Selection Committee on December 19, 2021, announced the Indian squad for ICC Under -19 Men’s World Cup 2022. The U-19 World Cup will be played from January 14 to February 2, 2022, in West Indies across the four host countries. Yash Dhull will lead the Under-19 Indian Squad in World Cup 2022 to retain the past successful streak of winning the World Cup titles. Check the complete list of Indian U-19 World Cup 2022 Squad below.

U-19 World Cup 2022

The 14th edition of the Under-19 World Cup tournament will see 16 teams competing for the trophy in a total of 48 matches.

The U-19 World Cup format will see the top two teams from each of the four groups advance to the Super League while the remaining teams will feature in the Plate across 23 days of competition. U-19 Indian Squad has been placed in Group B of Under-19 World Cup 2022.

U-19 Indian Squad, on January 15, 2022, will square off against South Africa. The team will lock horns against Ireland and Uganda on January 19 and January 22, 2022.

India in U-19 World Cup tournament

India is the most successful team having won four titles back in 2000, 2008, 2012, and 2018. The country has been a runner-up in 2016 and also in the previous edition of the World Cup tournament in New Zealand which took place in 2020.

U-19 World Cup 2022 India Squad List

U-19 India Squad

Yash Dhull (Captain)

Harnoor Singh

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

SK Rasheed (Vice-Captain)

Nishant Sindhu

Siddarth Yadav

Dinesh Bana (Wk)

Aradhya Yadav (Wk)

Raj Angad Bawa

Manav Parakh

Kaushal Tambe

RS Hangargekar

Vasu Vats

Vicky Otswal

Ravikumar

Garv Sangwan

 Standby Players

Rishit Reddy

Uday Saharan

Ansh Gosai

Amit Raj Upadhyay

PM Singh Rathore

U-19 World Cup Winners list (1988-2020)

Year

Winners

1988

Australia

1998

England

2000

India

2002

Australia

2004

Pakistan

2006

Pakistan

2008

India

2010

Australia

2012

India

2014

South Africa

2016

West Indies

2018

India

2020

Bangladesh

Under-19 World Cup

The ICC U-19 World Cup is an international cricket tournament which is organized by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The tournament is contested by the national Under-19 teams. The first U-19 World Cup tournament took place in 1988 as the Youth World Cup, however, it was not staged again until 1998. The first winner of the U-19 World Cup 1988 was Australia.

