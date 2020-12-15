Aerospace scientist prof. Roddam Narasimha passes away at 87

Eminent aerospace scientist professor Roddam Narasimha passed away on December 14, 2020, in Bengaluru. He was 87.

Professor Narasimha had suffered a brain hemorrhage and was shifted to the intensive care unit of the hospital in Bengaluru. He had contributed to some of the major scientific programmes of India, including the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) and Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Modi expressed grief on the demise of the eminent scientist. In a tweet, PM Modi stated that Narasimha personified the best of India’s tradition of knowledge and he was an outstanding scientist.

Demise of eminent aerospace scientist Shri Roddam Narasimha is huge loss to the world of science and technology. An authority in fluid dynamics, he was honoured with Padma Vibhushan and many other awards and recognitions. My condolences to his family and his associates. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 15, 2020

Shri Roddam Narasimha personified the best of India’s tradition of knowledge and enquiry. He was an outstanding scientist, passionate about leveraging the power of science and innovation for India’s progress. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 15, 2020

Professor Roddam Narasimha: An eminent scientist

• He was born on July 20, 1933, in Andhra Pradesh. Narasimha’s father was a professor of Physics at Central College in Bengaluru.

• Roddam Narasimha got his graduate degree in mechanical engineering from Visvesvaraya College of Engineering, Bangalore. It was affiliated with Mysore University.

• After his graduation in 1953, Narasimha joined the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore for Masters's in Engineering, which he completed in 1955. During this time period, he also worked with Satish Dhawan and became his first student. Satish Dhawan later went on to become the Chairman of ISRO.

• In 1961, Roddam Narasimha went to the United States for completing his doctorate at the California Institute of Technology.

• From 1962 to 1999, Narasimha was a professor of Aerospace Engineering at the Indian Institute of Science and was also a Director of National Aerospace Laboratories from 1984 to 1993.

• He was also the Director of the National Institute of Advanced Studies between 1997 and 2004 during which he initiated series of significant dialogues with the US National Academy of Sciences and other bodies on International Security Issues.

• He became the Chairman of the Engineering Mechanics Unit at Bangalore’s Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research from 2000 to 2014.

• In his remarkable career, Narasimha also served on many policy-making bodies of the Indian government which includes the National Security Advisory Board, Space Commission, and the Prime Minister’s Science Advisory Council.

Honours and Awards:

He was awarded the nation’s second and third highest civilian awards, Padma Vibhushan in 2013 and Padma Bhushan in the year 1987. Professor Narasimha was also the recipient of the 2008 Trieste Science Prize and Bhatnagar Prize.