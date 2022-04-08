Amarnath Yatra Registration 2022: Amarnath yatra registration to begin from April 11; How to Register?

Amarnath Yatra News 2022: Annual Amarnath yatra 2022 is all set to commence on June 30 after the suspension of two years because of the widespread COVID-19 pandemic. Amarnath Yatra Registration 2022 will begin from April 11, said Nitishwar Kumar, CEO, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board on April 7, 2022. The annual yatra will conclude on August 11.

The Board official also informed that registration for Amarnath Yatra 2022 can be done by pilgrims online through the website and the mobile app of the shrine board. The Amarnath Yatra could not be held in 2020 and 2021 because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

When will Amarnath Yatra 2022 begin?

Annual Amarnath Yatra 2022 is all set to commence on June 30 and it will conclude on August 11, 2022.

Amarnath yatra 2022 registration starting date

Pilgrims will be able to register for Annual Amarnath Yatra 2022 from April 11, 2022. The registration can also be done online through the website or mobile app.

The registration for Amarnath Yatra will begin on April 11 in 446 branches of Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Yes Bank, PNB Banks as well as 100 branches of State Bank of India (SBI) across the country.

Amarnath Yatra 2022 registration fees

Amarnath Yatra 2022 which is set to commence on June 30 will conclude on August 11, 2022. The registration fee for Amarnath yatra 2022 will be Rs. 150 per person.

Amarnath Yatra Registration Form 2022: How to fill?

Step 1- Visit the official website jksasb.nic.in

Step 2- Next step will be to fill out the Amarnath Yatra Registration Form 2022

Step 3- The applicant will receive the verified OTP

Step 4- The application processing and SMS will be sent to the pilgrim

Step 5- The next step will be to pay the Amarnath Yatra registration fees

Step 6- After the successful payment, the applicant will be able to download the yatra permit

Amarnath Yatra 2022: Key Details

For Amarnath Yatra 2022, Yatri Niwas have been made in the Ramban district of Jammu & Kashmir which can accommodate 3000 pilgrims. Amarnath Board can see a footfall of more than 3 lakh pilgrims in the shrine in 2022. RFID will also be given to the Amarnath yatra pilgrims by which the Shrine board will be able to track them. The insurance coverage period for the pony handlers has been increased to one year and the insurance cover for the pilgrims has been increased from Rs. 3 lakh to 5 lakh in 2022.

Background

Amarnath Yatra takes place every year as millions of devotees trek through the mountains to Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine in South Kashmir in the summer months to pay their obeisance.

In 2022 and 2021, Amarnath Yatra could not be held because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The yatra was suspended even in 2019 a few days before August 5, when the Central Government abrogated Article 370 and decided to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, further dividing it into two Union Territories.