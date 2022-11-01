Arunachal Pradesh to get India’s first Aqua Park & Northeast’s first fish museum

Fish Museum in Northeast: Fisheries Minister Tage Taki announced that a fish museum, the first of its kind in the Northeast, would soon be built in Arunachal Pradesh. The fish museum will be part of India’s first-ever ‘Integrated Aqua Park’ which has been approved by the central government. The park will be set up at Tarin (Ziro) in the Lower Subansiri district.

Tage Taki, while informing about Northeast’s first fish museum also said that three years ago Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced one Integrated Aqua Park for each state and Union Territory under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana for bringing the blue revolution.

It was a dream of Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji to establish an Aqua Park in every state.



Happy to share that under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, first Aqua Park of India is sanctioned to Arunachal.



The Park will be set up at Tarin (Ziro) in Lower Subansiri district. pic.twitter.com/qKmvdHveq2 — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) October 29, 2022

Northeast’s First Fish Museum in Arunachal Pradesh

1. The fish museum will be part of the Integrated Aqua Park which is sanctioned by the Union Ministry of Fisheries.

2. The existing Train Fish Farm (TFF), which is located at high-altitude Bulla Village, will be upgraded as the Integrated Aqua Park where the Northeast’s first fish museum would come up.

3. The fish museum in Arunachal Pradesh will have all kinds of fish species from the state. It will also serve as a training center for the fisherfolk.

4. A number of Rs. 43.59 crores was sanctioned for the project in the current financial year as the first installment.

5. The minister also informed that he had gone to the Hyderabad-based National Fisheries Department Board twice to seek the guidance of the experts on the project which was originally proposed for Rs. 100 crores.

India’s first Aqua Park in Arunachal Pradesh

The Government of India has given its approval for the establishment of India’s first-ever Aqua Park in Arunachal Pradesh at Tarin (Ziro) in the Upper Subansiri District.

The ambitious project is sanctioned under the CSS Component of Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana. The overall cost is Rs. 50 crores and Central’s share is of Rs. 45.11 crores.

The approval for India’s first Aqua Park in Arunachal Pradesh came after due examination by the concerned authorities.

About Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana

The Central Government’s Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana aims at addressing the critical gaps in the fisheries value chain, productivity, and quality of technology, marketing, and post-harvest infrastructure.

It also aims to modernize and strengthen the value chain, establish a robust fisheries management framework and enhance traceability while also simultaneously ensuring the socio-economic welfare of fisheries and fish farmers.

