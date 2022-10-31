Government signs MoU with FIFA, AIFF for ‘Football4Schools’ initiative in India

Football4Schools initiative: Union Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan signed an MoU with FIFA and the All India Football Federation for the ‘Football4Schools’ initiative in India. FIFA President was present with other officials during the event. During the event, the Union Minister said that the sport has been given a place of pride in NEP 2020 and the Football4Schools program espouses the spirit of NEP2020. He further added that Prime Minister Modi has laid emphasis on the mainstreaming of sports with education and the Football4Schools program is a step towards it.

‘Football4Schools’ initiative: Key Details

The Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed his happiness that Indian Football, FIFA, and the Ministry of Education, through this Memorandum of Understanding on the sidelines of the U-17 Women’s World Cup are collaborating together to promote football and can also equip young leaders with valuable life skills.

The minister further added that football is an immensely popular sport and the Football4Schools program uses it as a positive tool to inspire children and ensure their holistic development. Football4Schools initiative aims to empower 25 million young boys and girls in India through sports-integrated learning.

‘Football4Schools’ initiative: What is the significance?

1. The program will empower the learners (boys and girls) with valuable life skills and competencies.

2. The program will further empower and provide coach-educators with the training to deliver sports and life-skills activities.

3. ‘Football4Schools’ will also build the capacity for stakeholders (Schools, Members Associations and Public Authorities) to deliver training in life skills through football.

4. It will help in strengthening cooperation between governments and participating schools to enable partnerships, alliances, and intersectoral collaboration.

U-17 Women's World Cup 2022

Defending Spain lifted the U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 trophy after defeating Colombia by 1-0. The tournament was hosted by India, however, the team failed to clear the group stage after losing all three matches.

