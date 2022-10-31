FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022: Spain retains crown after beating Colombia in Final

U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022: Defending Champion Spain defeated Colombia by 1-0 to win FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on October 30, 2022. A late own goal by Spain’s Ana Guzman was the difference between the two teams as Spain became the first team to defend the U-17 Women’s World Cup successfully.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, alongside the top officials from the Asian Football Federation (AFC) and the All-India Football Federation (AIFF), was in attendance at the venue as Spain managed a solitary goal win and successfully retained the World Cup title which they also claimed in 2018.

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup: How Spain defended its title?

Spain took the lead with Christina’s goal during the match when she scored off the rebound after the Colombian goalkeeper stopped it for the first time. However, the score between the two teams remained 0-0 as Spain’s goal was disallowed by a VAR review which ruled that Christina had touched the ball with her hand.

In the sixth minute of the game, Gabriela Rodriguez almost score from a free kick but only to be denied by a full-stretched Sofia Fuente of Spain who struck out her right hand to keep the ball out of the goal.

U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022: Key Details

1. Nigeria, Colombia, Spain, and Germany had qualified for the semifinal.

2. Colombia won the first semifinal against Nigeria 6-5 after penalties after ending the full-time goalless.

3. Spain won the second semifinal match by handing a 1-0 defeat to Germany.

After Nigeria and Germany leveled things 3-3 in the full-time of the third-place match, it won the match by penalties by 3-2.

U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022: How the host India performed?

Host India failed to clear the group stage after losing all three matches. India had previously organized the U-17 Men’s FIFA World Cup 2017 which was won by England. This was also the second time that India had hosted the U-17 event and will be looking for more in the future.

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022

The 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 as the 7th edition of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup. It is a multinational-international women’s youth football championship that is contested by the under-17 national teams of the member associations of FIFA, since its inception in the year 2008.

PM Modi in Gujarat: Prime Minister launches Rs. 22,000 crore plane project in Vadodara