PM Modi in Gujarat: Prime Minister launches Rs. 22,000 crore plane project in Vadodara

Prime Minister Modi in Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 30, 2022, laid the foundation stone of Rs. 22,000 crores worth of C-295 military transport aircraft manufacturing facility in Vadodara, Gujarat. While speaking during the event, Prime Minister said that India with a ‘Make in India’, make for the globe approach is enhancing its strength further.

According to Defence Ministry officials, the C-295 transport aircraft will be manufactured by the TATA-Airbus. PM Modi was also felicitated and presented with a memento by the Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel and Tata Sons Chairperson N Chandrasekaran.

#WATCH | "India with 'Make in India, make for the globe' approach is enhancing its strength further," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Gujarat's Vadodara pic.twitter.com/j9LErakWxD — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2022

C-295 transport aircraft manufacturing facility in Gujarat: Key details

1. The military transport aircraft manufacturing facility in Gujarat by TATA-Airbus, apart from making 40 aircraft, will also be manufacturing an additional aircraft for Air Force requirements and exports.

2. This is also the first time in the country that the foundation stone of an aircraft manufacturing facility is being laid by the private sector.

3. C-295 aircraft manufactured at this facility in Gujarat will be state-of-the-art aircraft with superior capabilities and global standards. The project will also significantly enhance the logistics capability of the Indian Air Force.

TATA-Airbus transport aircraft manufacturing facility: Significance

Tata-Airbus combined said that the C-295 manufacturing facility is ‘the first Make in India aerospace program in the private sector involving the full development of a complete industrial ecosystem. It includes from manufacture to assembly, test, and qualification, to delivery and maintenance of the complete lifecycle of the aircraft.

Under the terms of the deal between TATA-Airbus and the Government of India, 16 C-295 aircraft are scheduled to be delivered between September 2023 and August 2025 in flyaway condition. The remaining 40 aircraft will be manufactured at the Vadodara facility.

TATA-Airbus aircraft manufacturing facility in Gujarat: How it will boost Make in India?

The government of India has been seeking to transform its defence sector through the Make in India Program. Under it, several projects for the domestic manufacturing of various defence platforms such as field guns, missiles, aircraft carriers, tanks, drones, and helicopters are currently underway and have been fulfilling the defence modernization needs of the Indian Armed Forces.

In this vast network, military transport aircraft was one of the critical missing links, however, the collaboration between TATA and Airbus has plugged that missing piece which will further significantly boost the Make in India program.

Gujarat to get 22,000-Crore Project With Tatas And Airbus