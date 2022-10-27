Gujarat to get 22,000-Crore Project With Tatas And Airbus

Tata and Airbus will soon manufacture transport planes for the military in Gujarat. The state has landed a massive deal and the cost of the project is Rs 22,000 crore or 2.66 billion dollars.

Defence Secretary Dr. Ajay Kumar said that this is the first project of its kind in which a military aircraft will be manufactured in the country by a private company. The total expense of the project is Rs 21,935 crore. The planes can also be used for civilian purposes.

C-295 transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force to be manufactured by Tata-Airbus at Vadodara in Gujarat: Defence Officials pic.twitter.com/0txKqTlDIX — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2022

Tata- Airbus plan: Significance

The Tata-Airbus plan is seen as a remarkable gain for the PM's "Make-In-India" campaign to decrease the country's dependence on buying from aboard military technology and equipment. PM Modi will inaugurate the manufacturing plant at Vadodara. The new projects establish the promise of thousands of jobs. The project is one of its kind in which a military plane will be made in India by a private company. The aircraft will also strengthen the logistic capacities of the IAF.

Tata- Airbus plan: Key details

Gujarat bested Maharashtra to secure a 19.5-billion-dollar investment in September 2022, which will see semiconductors being developed by a joint venture of Vedanta Ltd and Taiwan's Foxconn. The plants will be set up near Ahmedabad with considerable subsidies on electricity and other incentives provided by the state and are expected to generate over 100,000 jobs. The Centre last month gave the green signal to the purchase of 56 transport aircraft from Airbus. 16 aircraft will be provided in flyaway condition and 40 will be manufactured in India. The first 16 ready-to-fly aircraft are scheduled to be received between September 2023 and August 2025. The first Gujarat-made aircraft is assumed in September 2026. The new C-295 transport plane may also overcome the aging Avro aircraft of the Indian Air Force.

Background

The aircraft consists of a rear ramp door for quick reaction and para dropping of troops and cargo. Short take-off/land from semi-prepared surfaces is some more of its features.

