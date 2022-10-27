Indian men and women cricketers to get equal pay says BCCI

As a first step in tackling discrimination, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced to pay equal match fees for both men and women cricketers in India.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah in a series of tweets said that the Indian cricket board is implementing a pay equity policy for its contracted women players. In the tweet, Shah said that "I’m pleased to announce BCCI’s first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing a pay equity policy for our contracted BCCI Women cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be the same as we move into a new era of gender equality in Indian Cricket,”.

In early 2022, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) hit a deal with the country’s players’ association, which allowed the women cricketers to get as much as the main players. Cricket Australia (CA) is also working to do away with gender discrimination.

India defeated Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 final match, grabbing their seventh title. India chased 66 runs comfortably, scoring 71/2 in 8.3 overs. Smriti Mandhana made 51 runs in 25 balls not out, hitting six fours and three sixes. Harmanpreet Kaur also remained unbeaten at 11 on the other end. Inoka Ranaweera(1/17) and Kavisha Dilhari (1/17) were the wicket-takers for Sri Lanka, but they didn’t have enough runs to defend.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is the Indian cricket governing body. The body is headquartered at the Cricket centre, Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The BCCI is the richest governing body of cricket in the world and is part of the Big Three of international cricket. BCCI manages three teams representing India, the men’s national team, the women’s national cricket team, and the national under-19 cricket team.

