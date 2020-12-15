Ashraf Patel conferred Social Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2020

Ashraf Patel was awarded the social entrepreneur of the year award. The award was presented by Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani at a virtual ceremony in November 2020.

Ashraf Patel is the co-founder of two organizations -Pravah and ComMutiny Youth Collective, which train the youth for leadership roles. The award has been instituted by the Schwab Foundation and Jubilant Bhartia Foundation.

The other finalists included Sujoy Santra of Kolkata-based organisation iKure, which works on primary healthcare, wellness and prevention services through innovative technology and Sandeep Patel of NEPRA, an Ahmedabad-based waste management solutions company.

Social Entrepreneur of the Year Awards: Key Highlights

•The award's finalists were picked from among 100 entries and applications from 23 cities across India.

•This year’s jury members for the award included HT Media Ltd Chairperson and Editorial Director Shobhana Bhartia, Chairperson and co-founder of Schwab Foundation Hilde Schwab and Sudha Pillai, board member of Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd and Uday Kotak, President of the Confederation of Indian Industry.

•The social entrepreneur of the year award recognizes entrepreneurs who implement innovative, sustainable and scalable solutions to solve India’s social problems.

•In 2010, the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship and Jubilant Bhartia Foundation had come together to promote social innovation in India through the Social Entrepreneur of the Year (SEOY) India award.

About Pravah and ComMutiny

•The winner of this year's social entrepreneur of the year award- Ashraf Patel is the co-founder of Pravah and ComMutiny Youth Collective.

•The two youth organisations in partnership with UNICEF ROSA developed an appreciative enquiry tool to assess the impact of COVID 19 on the lives of adolescents in eight South Asian countries.

•The ComMutiny members across 17 states reached out to 30000 vulnerable households with relief supplies during COVID 19 crisis.

•The two organisations were selected as the finalists of the award last year as well.

Pravah

Pravah was set up in 1993 and since then, it has been facilitating the development of a generation of empathetic and sensitive youth change-makers in India through psycho-social interventions and helping them build more inclusive identities and societies.

ComMutiny

ComMutiny which established in 2008. The organisation works on the idea of making collectives out of organizations like Pravah.

Patel, who has been associated with both organizations, said that the award was a recognition for the leadership of social action and investment in youth. She added saying that the recognition has come at a moment when it was needed the most, as the current world is beset with inequality, conflict and environmental issues.