Asia’s Largest Compressed Biogas Plant Begins Commercial Operations in Sangrur, Punjab

Asia’s Largest Compressed Biogas Plant: Asia's largest Compressed Biogas (CBG) plant has begun its commercial operations in Sangrur, Punjab. A formal announcement about commissioning of the Asia’s Largest Compressed Biogas Plant was confirmed by the New and Renewable Energy Minister Aman Arora on 12th August - Friday. The plant which has been setup at village Bhuttal Kalan (Sangrur) has a total operational capacity of 33.23-tonne CBG per day. The Compressed Biogas being produced by the Sangrur plant is now being supplied to the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) outlet.

Why was Sangrur Compressed Biogas Plant Commissioned?

The development of Asia’s Largest Compressed Biogas Plant at Sangrur, Punjab comes as part of the Central Government’s push toward clean and green energy. The plant has been developed in Punjab with two key goals

Curb air pollution caused due to paddy straw and stubble burning Strengthening the Rural Economy

Towards the 1st Goal, the plant uses paddy straw and other agriculture residues and converts them into usable biogas. In addition to this, the by-product created by the Sangrur Biogas plant will also be used as organic manure or fertilizer which will further aid the rural agrarian economy and its production.

Apart from the Sangrur Biogas Plant, which is the largest of its kind in Asia, the Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) has also decided to setup 42 additional CBG projects with a total capacity of 492.58 tonnes per day. All these biogas plants will use agro-residues to create clean energy. PEDA Chief Executive Sumeet Jarangal had also mentioned that two more plants of 14.25 tonnes CBG per day would be completed in 2022-23.

At the launch of Asia’s Biggest Biogas Plant in Sangrur, Punjab, New and Renewable Energy Sources Minister Aman Arora said that along with being a new and clean source of energy, the Sangrur Biogas Plant will also attract investments to the tune of Rs 1200 crores. In addition to this, the plant will also create employment opportunities for 8,000 skilled/unskilled persons in the region.

Sangrur Biogas Plant - Factfile