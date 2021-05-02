Assam 2021 Winning Candidates List: Check the winner candidates and parties in Assam Assembly Elections

As the result of Assam Assembly Elections 2021 is all set to be announced on May 2, 2021, the two parties whose fate will be decided is the BJP Led NDA and the alliance of the Indian National Congress.

Assam Assembly Elections 2021 is seeing BJP in alliance with Asom Gana Parishad and the United People’s Party Limited, the Indian National Congress has come together with 7 other parties in grand alliance-Mahajot, namely, AIUDF, BPF, CPI (M), CPI, CPI (ML) L, AGM, and RJD. However, BJP and Congress will not be the only parties as Assam Jatiya Parishad, Raijor Dal have also stepped up their game for the upcoming election results.

While both the Congress and BJP claim to form the government in Assam, the exit polls have clearly given an edge to the ruling BJP in the state.

Here, we are providing you with a list of 126 constituencies along with the names of the winning candidates and their parties. The list will be updated once the final results are announced.

S. No. Constituencies Leading Candidates 1 Ratabari (SC) 2 Patharkandi 3 Karimganj North Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha (Indian National Congress) 4 Karimganj South 5 Badarpur Abdul Aziz (All India United Democratic Front) 6 Hailakandi Zakir Hussain Laskar (All India United Democratic Front) 7 Katlicherra 8 Algapur Nijam Uddin Choudhury (All India United Democratic Front) 9 Silchar 10 Sonai 11 Dholai (SC) Parimal Sukla Baidya (Bharatiya Janata Party) 12 Udharbond 13 Lakhipur 14 Barkhola Misbahul Islam Laskar (Indian National Congress) 15 Katigorah 16 Haflong (ST) Nandita Gorlosa (Bharatiya Janata Party) 17 Bokajan (ST) Numal Momin (Bharatiya Janata Party) 18 Howraghat (ST) Darsing Ronghang (Bharatiya Janata Party) 19 Diphu (ST) Bidya Sing Engleng (Bharatiya Janata Party) 20 Baithalangso (ST) Rupsing Teron (Bharatiya Janata Party) 21 Mankachar 22 Salmara South 23 Dhubri Nazrul Hoque (All Indian United Democratic Front) 24 Gauripur Banendra Kumar Mushahary (Bharatiya Janata Party) 25 Golakganj Ashwini Ray Sarkar (Bharatiya Janata Party) 26 Bilasipara West Hafiz Bashir Ahmed (All India United Democratic Front) 27 Bilasipara East Samsul Huda (All India United Democratic Front) 28 Gossaigaon Somnath Narzary (United People's Party, Liberal) 29 Kokrajhar West (ST) 30 Kokrajhar East (ST) 31 Sidli (ST) 32 Bongaigaon Phani Bhushan Choushury (Asom Gana Parishad) 33 Bijni Phanin Bora (United People's Party, Liberal) 34 Abhayapuri North Abdul Batin Khandakar (Congress) 35 Abhayapuri South (SC) Pradip Sarkar (Congress) 36 Dudhnai (ST) Jadab Swargiary (Congress) 37 Goalpara East Abul Kalam Rashid Alam (Indian National Congress) 38 Goalpara West Abdur Rashid Mandal (Indian National Congress) 39 Jaleswar Aftab Uddin Mollah (Indian National Congress) 40 Sorbhog 41 Bhabhanipur 42 Patacharkuchi 43 Barpeta Abdur Rahim Ahmed (Indian National Congress) 44 Jania Rafiqul Islam (All India United Democratic Front) 45 Baghbor 46 Sarukhetri 47 Chenga Ashraful Hussain (All India United Democratic Front) 48 Boko (SC) Nandita Das (Indian National Congress) 49 Chaygaon Rekibuddin Ahmed (Indian National Congress) 50 Palasbari 51 Jalukbari Himanta Biswa Sarma (Bharatiya Janata Party) 52 Dispur 53 Gauhati East Siddhartha Bhattacharya (Bharatiya Janata Party) 54 Gauhati West Ramendra Narayan Kalita (Asom Gana Parishad) 55 Hajo 56 Kamalpur Diganta Kalita (Bharatiya Janata Party) 57 Rangia 58 Tamulpur 59 Nalbari 60 Barkhetry 61 Dharmapur 62 Barama (ST) Bhupen Baro (United People's Party, Liberal) 63 Chapaguri (ST) Urkhao Gwra Brahma (United People's Party, Liberal) 64 Panery 65 Kalaigaon Madhu Ram Deka (Bharatiya Janata Party) 66 Sipajhar 67 Mangaldoi (SC) 68 Dalgaon Mazibur Rahman (All India United Democratic Front) 69 Udalguri (ST) 70 Majbat 71 Dhekiajuli Ashok Singhal (Bharatiya Janata Party) 72 Barchalla Ganesh Kumar Limbu (Bharatiya Janata Party) 73 Tezpur 74 Rangapara 75 Sootea 76 Biswanath Anjan Borah (Indian National Congress) 77 Behali Ranjit Dutta (Bharatiya Janata party) 78 Gohpur Utpal Borah (Bharatiya Janata Party) 79 Jagiroad (SC) Pijush hazarika (Bharatiya Janata Party) 80 Marigaon 81 Laharighat 82 Raha (SC) 83 Dhing Aminul Islam (All Indian United Democratic Front) 84 Batadroba Sibamoni Bora (Indian National Congress) 85 Rupohihat 86 Nowgong 87 Barhampur Jitu Goswami (Bharatiya Janata Party) 88 Samaguri 89 Kaliabor Keshab Mahanta (Asom Gana Parishad) 90 Jamunamukh Siraj Uddian Ajmal (All India United Democratic Front) 91 Hojai Debabrata Saha (Indian National Congress) 92 Lumding 93 Bokakhat Atul Bora (Asom Gana Parishad) 94 Sarupathar 95 Golaghat Ajanta Neog (Bharatiya Janata Party) 96 Khumtai 97 Dergaon (SC) Bhabendra Nath Bharali (Asom Gana Parishad) 98 Jorhat Rana Goswami (Indian National Congress) 99 Majuli (ST) 100 Titabar 101 Mariani 102 Teok 103 Amguri Prodip Hazarika (Asom Gana Parishad) 104 Nazira 105 Mahmara 106 Sonari 107 Thowra 108 Sibsagar 109 Bihpuria 110 Naoboicha 111 Lakhimpur 112 Dhakuakhana (ST) Naba Kumar Doley (Bharatiya Janata Party) 113 Dhemaji (ST) 114 Jonai (ST) Bhuban Pegu (Bharatiya Janata Party) 115 Moran 116 Dibrugarh Prasanta Phukan (Bharatiya Janata Party) 117 Lahowal 118 Duliajan Dhrubajyoti Gogoi (Indian National Congress) 119 Tingkhong 120 Naharkatia 121 Chabua Ponakan Baruah (Asom Gana Parishad) 122 Tinsukia 123 Digboi Suren Phukan (Bharatiya Janata Party) 124 Margherita 125 Doom Dooma 126 Sadia

