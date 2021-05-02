Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Assam 2021 Winning Candidates List: Check the winner candidates and parties in Assam Assembly Elections

Assam 2021 Winning Candidates List: Go through the names of the winners and parties as the vote counting continues for Assam Assembly Elections 2021. 

Created On: May 2, 2021 16:58 ISTModified On: May 2, 2021 16:59 IST
Assam winners list

As the result of Assam Assembly Elections 2021 is all set to be announced on May 2, 2021, the two parties whose fate will be decided is the BJP Led NDA and the alliance of the Indian National Congress.

Assam Assembly Elections 2021 is seeing BJP in alliance with Asom Gana Parishad and the United People’s Party Limited, the Indian National Congress has come together with 7 other parties in grand alliance-Mahajot, namely, AIUDF, BPF, CPI (M), CPI, CPI (ML) L, AGM, and RJD. However, BJP and Congress will not be the only parties as Assam Jatiya Parishad, Raijor Dal have also stepped up their game for the upcoming election results.

While both the Congress and BJP claim to form the government in Assam, the exit polls have clearly given an edge to the ruling BJP in the state.

Here, we are providing you with a list of 126 constituencies along with the names of the winning candidates and their parties. The list will be updated once the final results are announced.

S. No.

Constituencies

Leading Candidates

1

Ratabari (SC)

 

2

Patharkandi

 

3

Karimganj North

Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha (Indian National Congress)

4

Karimganj South

 

5

Badarpur

 Abdul Aziz (All India United Democratic Front)

6

Hailakandi

Zakir Hussain Laskar (All India United Democratic Front)

7

Katlicherra

 

8

Algapur

Nijam Uddin Choudhury (All India United Democratic Front)

9

Silchar

 

10

Sonai

 

11

Dholai (SC)

 Parimal Sukla Baidya (Bharatiya Janata Party)

12

Udharbond

 

13

Lakhipur

 

14

Barkhola

Misbahul Islam Laskar (Indian National Congress)

15

Katigorah

 

16

Haflong (ST)

 Nandita Gorlosa (Bharatiya Janata Party)

17

Bokajan (ST)

 Numal Momin (Bharatiya Janata Party)

18

Howraghat (ST)

 Darsing Ronghang (Bharatiya Janata Party)

19

Diphu (ST)

 Bidya Sing Engleng (Bharatiya Janata Party)

20

Baithalangso (ST)

 Rupsing Teron (Bharatiya Janata Party)

21

Mankachar

 

22

Salmara South

 

23

Dhubri

Nazrul Hoque (All Indian United Democratic Front)

24

Gauripur

Banendra Kumar Mushahary (Bharatiya Janata Party)

25

Golakganj

 Ashwini Ray Sarkar (Bharatiya Janata Party)

26

Bilasipara West

Hafiz Bashir Ahmed (All India United Democratic Front)

27

Bilasipara East

 Samsul Huda (All India United Democratic Front)

28

Gossaigaon

 Somnath Narzary (United People's Party, Liberal)

29

Kokrajhar West (ST)

 

30

Kokrajhar East (ST)

 

31

Sidli (ST)

 

32

Bongaigaon

 Phani Bhushan Choushury (Asom Gana Parishad)

33

Bijni

 Phanin Bora (United People's Party, Liberal)

34

Abhayapuri North

 Abdul Batin Khandakar (Congress)

35

Abhayapuri South (SC)

 Pradip Sarkar (Congress)

36

Dudhnai (ST)

 Jadab Swargiary (Congress)

37

Goalpara East

 Abul Kalam Rashid Alam (Indian National Congress)

38

Goalpara West

 Abdur Rashid Mandal (Indian National Congress)

39

Jaleswar

 Aftab Uddin Mollah (Indian National Congress)

40

Sorbhog

 

41

Bhabhanipur

 

42

Patacharkuchi

 

43

Barpeta

 Abdur Rahim Ahmed (Indian National Congress)

44

Jania

 Rafiqul Islam (All India United Democratic Front)

45

Baghbor

 

46

Sarukhetri

 

47

Chenga

Ashraful Hussain (All India United Democratic Front)

48

Boko (SC)

 Nandita Das (Indian National Congress)

49

Chaygaon

 Rekibuddin Ahmed (Indian National Congress)

50

Palasbari

 

51

Jalukbari

 Himanta Biswa Sarma (Bharatiya Janata Party)

52

Dispur

 

53

Gauhati East

Siddhartha Bhattacharya (Bharatiya Janata Party)

54

Gauhati West

 Ramendra Narayan Kalita (Asom Gana Parishad)

55

Hajo

 

56

Kamalpur

 Diganta Kalita (Bharatiya Janata Party)

57

Rangia

 

58

Tamulpur

 

59

Nalbari

 

60

Barkhetry

 

61

Dharmapur

 

62

Barama (ST)

 Bhupen Baro (United People's Party, Liberal)

63

Chapaguri (ST)

 Urkhao Gwra Brahma (United People's Party, Liberal)

64

Panery

 

65

Kalaigaon

 Madhu Ram Deka (Bharatiya Janata Party)

66

Sipajhar

 

67

Mangaldoi (SC)

 

68

Dalgaon

Mazibur Rahman (All India United Democratic Front)

69

Udalguri (ST)

 

70

Majbat

 

71

Dhekiajuli

 Ashok Singhal (Bharatiya Janata Party)

72

Barchalla

 Ganesh Kumar Limbu (Bharatiya Janata Party)

73

Tezpur

 

74

Rangapara

 

75

Sootea

 

76

Biswanath

 Anjan Borah (Indian National Congress)

77

Behali

 Ranjit Dutta (Bharatiya Janata party)

78

Gohpur

 Utpal Borah (Bharatiya Janata Party)

79

Jagiroad (SC)

 Pijush hazarika (Bharatiya Janata Party)

80

Marigaon

 

81

Laharighat

 

82

Raha (SC)

 

83

Dhing

Aminul Islam (All Indian United Democratic Front)

84

Batadroba

 Sibamoni Bora (Indian National Congress)

85

Rupohihat

 

86

Nowgong

 

87

Barhampur

 Jitu Goswami (Bharatiya Janata Party)

88

Samaguri

 

89

Kaliabor

 Keshab Mahanta (Asom Gana Parishad)

90

Jamunamukh

Siraj Uddian Ajmal (All India United Democratic Front)

91

Hojai

 Debabrata Saha (Indian National Congress)

92

Lumding

 

93

Bokakhat

 Atul Bora (Asom Gana Parishad)

94

Sarupathar

 

95

Golaghat

 Ajanta Neog (Bharatiya Janata Party)

96

Khumtai

 

97

Dergaon (SC)

 Bhabendra Nath Bharali (Asom Gana Parishad)

98

Jorhat

 Rana Goswami (Indian National Congress)

99

Majuli (ST)

 

100

Titabar

 

101

Mariani

 

102

Teok

 

103

Amguri

 Prodip Hazarika (Asom Gana Parishad)

104

Nazira

 

105

Mahmara

 

106

Sonari

 

107

Thowra

 

108

Sibsagar

 

109

Bihpuria

 

110

Naoboicha

 

111

Lakhimpur

 

112

Dhakuakhana (ST)

 Naba Kumar Doley (Bharatiya Janata Party)

113

Dhemaji (ST)

 

114

Jonai (ST)

 Bhuban Pegu (Bharatiya Janata Party) 

115

Moran

 

116

Dibrugarh

 Prasanta Phukan (Bharatiya Janata Party)

117

Lahowal

 

118

Duliajan

 Dhrubajyoti Gogoi (Indian National Congress)

119

Tingkhong

 

120

Naharkatia

 

121

Chabua

 Ponakan Baruah (Asom Gana Parishad)

122

Tinsukia

 

123

Digboi

 Suren Phukan (Bharatiya Janata Party)

124

Margherita

 

125

Doom Dooma

 

126

Sadia

 

Baghbar, Barkhetri, Bhabanipur, Dooma dooma, hajo, 

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Comment ()

Related Categories

RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.
Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material

Post Comment

6 + 3 =
Post

Comments