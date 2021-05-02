Assam 2021 Winning Candidates List: Check the winner candidates and parties in Assam Assembly Elections
Assam 2021 Winning Candidates List: Go through the names of the winners and parties as the vote counting continues for Assam Assembly Elections 2021.
As the result of Assam Assembly Elections 2021 is all set to be announced on May 2, 2021, the two parties whose fate will be decided is the BJP Led NDA and the alliance of the Indian National Congress.
Assam Assembly Elections 2021 is seeing BJP in alliance with Asom Gana Parishad and the United People’s Party Limited, the Indian National Congress has come together with 7 other parties in grand alliance-Mahajot, namely, AIUDF, BPF, CPI (M), CPI, CPI (ML) L, AGM, and RJD. However, BJP and Congress will not be the only parties as Assam Jatiya Parishad, Raijor Dal have also stepped up their game for the upcoming election results.
While both the Congress and BJP claim to form the government in Assam, the exit polls have clearly given an edge to the ruling BJP in the state.
Here, we are providing you with a list of 126 constituencies along with the names of the winning candidates and their parties. The list will be updated once the final results are announced.
|
S. No.
|
Constituencies
|
Leading Candidates
|
1
|
Ratabari (SC)
|
|
2
|
Patharkandi
|
|
3
|
Karimganj North
|
Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha (Indian National Congress)
|
4
|
Karimganj South
|
|
5
|
Badarpur
|
Abdul Aziz (All India United Democratic Front)
|
6
|
Hailakandi
|
Zakir Hussain Laskar (All India United Democratic Front)
|
7
|
Katlicherra
|
|
8
|
Algapur
|
Nijam Uddin Choudhury (All India United Democratic Front)
|
9
|
Silchar
|
|
10
|
Sonai
|
|
11
|
Dholai (SC)
|
Parimal Sukla Baidya (Bharatiya Janata Party)
|
12
|
Udharbond
|
|
13
|
Lakhipur
|
|
14
|
Barkhola
|
Misbahul Islam Laskar (Indian National Congress)
|
15
|
Katigorah
|
|
16
|
Haflong (ST)
|
Nandita Gorlosa (Bharatiya Janata Party)
|
17
|
Bokajan (ST)
|
Numal Momin (Bharatiya Janata Party)
|
18
|
Howraghat (ST)
|
Darsing Ronghang (Bharatiya Janata Party)
|
19
|
Diphu (ST)
|
Bidya Sing Engleng (Bharatiya Janata Party)
|
20
|
Baithalangso (ST)
|
Rupsing Teron (Bharatiya Janata Party)
|
21
|
Mankachar
|
|
22
|
Salmara South
|
|
23
|
Dhubri
|
Nazrul Hoque (All Indian United Democratic Front)
|
24
|
Gauripur
|
Banendra Kumar Mushahary (Bharatiya Janata Party)
|
25
|
Golakganj
|
Ashwini Ray Sarkar (Bharatiya Janata Party)
|
26
|
Bilasipara West
|
Hafiz Bashir Ahmed (All India United Democratic Front)
|
27
|
Bilasipara East
|
Samsul Huda (All India United Democratic Front)
|
28
|
Gossaigaon
|
Somnath Narzary (United People's Party, Liberal)
|
29
|
Kokrajhar West (ST)
|
|
30
|
Kokrajhar East (ST)
|
|
31
|
Sidli (ST)
|
|
32
|
Bongaigaon
|
Phani Bhushan Choushury (Asom Gana Parishad)
|
33
|
Bijni
|
Phanin Bora (United People's Party, Liberal)
|
34
|
Abhayapuri North
|
Abdul Batin Khandakar (Congress)
|
35
|
Abhayapuri South (SC)
|
Pradip Sarkar (Congress)
|
36
|
Dudhnai (ST)
|
Jadab Swargiary (Congress)
|
37
|
Goalpara East
|
Abul Kalam Rashid Alam (Indian National Congress)
|
38
|
Goalpara West
|
Abdur Rashid Mandal (Indian National Congress)
|
39
|
Jaleswar
|
Aftab Uddin Mollah (Indian National Congress)
|
40
|
Sorbhog
|
|
41
|
Bhabhanipur
|
|
42
|
Patacharkuchi
|
|
43
|
Barpeta
|
Abdur Rahim Ahmed (Indian National Congress)
|
44
|
Jania
|
Rafiqul Islam (All India United Democratic Front)
|
45
|
Baghbor
|
|
46
|
Sarukhetri
|
|
47
|
Chenga
|
Ashraful Hussain (All India United Democratic Front)
|
48
|
Boko (SC)
|
Nandita Das (Indian National Congress)
|
49
|
Chaygaon
|
Rekibuddin Ahmed (Indian National Congress)
|
50
|
Palasbari
|
|
51
|
Jalukbari
|
Himanta Biswa Sarma (Bharatiya Janata Party)
|
52
|
Dispur
|
|
53
|
Gauhati East
|
Siddhartha Bhattacharya (Bharatiya Janata Party)
|
54
|
Gauhati West
|
Ramendra Narayan Kalita (Asom Gana Parishad)
|
55
|
Hajo
|
|
56
|
Kamalpur
|
Diganta Kalita (Bharatiya Janata Party)
|
57
|
Rangia
|
|
58
|
Tamulpur
|
|
59
|
Nalbari
|
|
60
|
Barkhetry
|
|
61
|
Dharmapur
|
|
62
|
Barama (ST)
|
Bhupen Baro (United People's Party, Liberal)
|
63
|
Chapaguri (ST)
|
Urkhao Gwra Brahma (United People's Party, Liberal)
|
64
|
Panery
|
|
65
|
Kalaigaon
|
Madhu Ram Deka (Bharatiya Janata Party)
|
66
|
Sipajhar
|
|
67
|
Mangaldoi (SC)
|
|
68
|
Dalgaon
|
Mazibur Rahman (All India United Democratic Front)
|
69
|
Udalguri (ST)
|
|
70
|
Majbat
|
|
71
|
Dhekiajuli
|
Ashok Singhal (Bharatiya Janata Party)
|
72
|
Barchalla
|
Ganesh Kumar Limbu (Bharatiya Janata Party)
|
73
|
Tezpur
|
|
74
|
Rangapara
|
|
75
|
Sootea
|
|
76
|
Biswanath
|
Anjan Borah (Indian National Congress)
|
77
|
Behali
|
Ranjit Dutta (Bharatiya Janata party)
|
78
|
Gohpur
|
Utpal Borah (Bharatiya Janata Party)
|
79
|
Jagiroad (SC)
|
Pijush hazarika (Bharatiya Janata Party)
|
80
|
Marigaon
|
|
81
|
Laharighat
|
|
82
|
Raha (SC)
|
|
83
|
Dhing
|
Aminul Islam (All Indian United Democratic Front)
|
84
|
Batadroba
|
Sibamoni Bora (Indian National Congress)
|
85
|
Rupohihat
|
|
86
|
Nowgong
|
|
87
|
Barhampur
|
Jitu Goswami (Bharatiya Janata Party)
|
88
|
Samaguri
|
|
89
|
Kaliabor
|
Keshab Mahanta (Asom Gana Parishad)
|
90
|
Jamunamukh
|
Siraj Uddian Ajmal (All India United Democratic Front)
|
91
|
Hojai
|
Debabrata Saha (Indian National Congress)
|
92
|
Lumding
|
|
93
|
Bokakhat
|
Atul Bora (Asom Gana Parishad)
|
94
|
Sarupathar
|
|
95
|
Golaghat
|
Ajanta Neog (Bharatiya Janata Party)
|
96
|
Khumtai
|
|
97
|
Dergaon (SC)
|
Bhabendra Nath Bharali (Asom Gana Parishad)
|
98
|
Jorhat
|
Rana Goswami (Indian National Congress)
|
99
|
Majuli (ST)
|
|
100
|
Titabar
|
|
101
|
Mariani
|
|
102
|
Teok
|
|
103
|
Amguri
|
Prodip Hazarika (Asom Gana Parishad)
|
104
|
Nazira
|
|
105
|
Mahmara
|
|
106
|
Sonari
|
|
107
|
Thowra
|
|
108
|
Sibsagar
|
|
109
|
Bihpuria
|
|
110
|
Naoboicha
|
|
111
|
Lakhimpur
|
|
112
|
Dhakuakhana (ST)
|
Naba Kumar Doley (Bharatiya Janata Party)
|
113
|
Dhemaji (ST)
|
|
114
|
Jonai (ST)
|
Bhuban Pegu (Bharatiya Janata Party)
|
115
|
Moran
|
|
116
|
Dibrugarh
|
Prasanta Phukan (Bharatiya Janata Party)
|
117
|
Lahowal
|
|
118
|
Duliajan
|
Dhrubajyoti Gogoi (Indian National Congress)
|
119
|
Tingkhong
|
|
120
|
Naharkatia
|
|
121
|
Chabua
|
Ponakan Baruah (Asom Gana Parishad)
|
122
|
Tinsukia
|
|
123
|
Digboi
|
Suren Phukan (Bharatiya Janata Party)
|
124
|
Margherita
|
|
125
|
Doom Dooma
|
|
126
|
Sadia
|
Baghbar, Barkhetri, Bhabanipur, Dooma dooma, hajo,
