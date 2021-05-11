Assam, first Indian state to have a digital flood reporting system

Jishnu Barua, Chief Secretary, Assam, on May 8, 2021, launched a digital real-time Flood Reporting and Information Management System (FIRMS) in the state of Assam.

With the launch of FRIMS, Assam becomes the first Indian state to have a real-time digital flood reporting system. With the river Brahmaputra flowing at the crux, Assam is prone to severe floods and erosion every year.

FRIMS, a digital real-time flood reporting system, has been developed jointly by Assam State Disaster Management Agency (ASDMA) and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

During the digital launch, Chief Secretary Barua said that management of floods is a crucial administrative function that involves various departments and stakeholders. He mentioned the existing system of flood reporting was a time-consuming affair due to manual verification and quality control system.

Tom White, UNICEF India Chief, Emergency and Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) congratulated the Assam Government to become the first state to have a digital flood reporting system. “Such a system will go a long way in measuring the impact of disaster risk reduction interventions,” he added.

Avinash Josh, Principal Secretary Revenue and Disaster Management Department said the digital flood reporting system will enable immediate alert-based verification at defined levels, information feeding at the source, and automatic compilation.

GD Tripathi, ASDMA Chief Executive Officer mentioned that the field staffers and officers have completed the required training.

Assam has a mandatory flood reporting protocol in place every year from May 15 to October 15.

Flood Reporting and Information Management System (FRIMS)

•The Flood Reporting and Information Management System (FRIMS) is a digital real-time flood reporting system launched in Assam.

•Assam is the first Indian state to adopt a digital flood reporting system that will replace the existing system of manual flood reporting.

•FRIMS has been developed jointly by Assam State Disaster Management Agency (ASDMA) and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

•FRIMS will be operational from May 15. The system will enable immediate alert-based verification at defined levels, information feeding at the source, and automatic compilation.