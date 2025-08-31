CBSE Class 9th Social Science Important MCQs: The CBSE Class 9 Social Science Half-Yearly Exam 2025 requires thorough practice, especially with Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs), which play a key role in scoring well. To help students prepare efficiently, we have compiled the top 50 MCQs from previous years' question papers and CBSE sample papers, along with detailed answers. These important MCQs cover essential topics from History, Geography, Political Science, and Economics, ensuring a strong revision before the exam. Solve these high-weightage questions to boost your confidence and improve your exam performance. CBSE Class 9th Social Science Exam Top 50 MCQs with Answers Below is a set of 50 multiple‐choice questions (MCQs) which are designed in line with the latest CBSE Class 9 Social Science syllabus (2025-26) and follow a similar pattern as the sample paper.

1. Which fortress was stormed on 14 July 1789?

a) Louvre b) Bastille c) Versailles d) Tuileries

Answer: b) Bastille

2. Who wrote the pamphlet “What is the Third Estate?”

a) Mirabeau b) Abbe Sieyes c) Montesquieu d) Rousseau

Answer: b) Abbe Sieyes 3. Which slogan became popular during the French Revolution?

a) Peace, Land, Bread b) Liberty, Equality, Fraternity c) Work is Worship d) Strength and Unity

Answer: b) Liberty, Equality, Fraternity

4. Who led the Bolsheviks?

a) Stalin b) Lenin c) Trotsky d) Kerensky

Answer: b) Lenin

5. Which treaty ended Russia’s involvement in World War I?

a) Treaty of Versailles b) Treaty of Brest-Litovsk c) Treaty of Paris d) Treaty of Berlin

Answer: b) Treaty of Brest-Litovsk

6. The Bolshevik slogan during the Revolution was:

a) Justice, Labour, Unity b) Liberty, Equality, Fraternity c) Peace, Land, Bread d) Freedom for All

Answer: c) Peace, Land, Bread

7. Which symbol represented the Nazi Party?

a) Swastika b) Red Star c) Eagle d) Hammer & Sickle

Answer: a) Swastika

8. What were Jews deprived of by the Nuremberg Laws (1935)?

a) Right to vote b) German citizenship c) Education d) Freedom of citizenship

Answer: b) German citizenship 9. Which Nazi youth organisation trained boys in militarism?

a) Gestapo b) SS c) SA d) Hitler Youth

Answer: d) Hitler Youth

10. The Gujjar Bakarwals of Jammu and Kashmir are:

a) Pastoralists b) Farmers c) Traders d) Craftsmen

Answer: a) Pastoralists

11. Raikas of Rajasthan rear mainly:

a) Goats b) Sheep and camels c) Cows d) Buffaloes

Answer: b) Sheep and camels 12. India is the ___ largest country in the world by area.

a) Fifth b) Sixth c) Seventh d) Fourth

Answer: c) Seventh 13. The Tropic of Cancer passes through how many states of India?

a) 6 b) 7 c) 8 d) 9

Answer: c) 8



14. Which mountain ranges are the oldest landforms in India?

a) Himalayas b) Aravalis c) Satpuras d) Vindhyas

Answer: b) Aravalis 15. Which of the following is not a Himalayan range?

a) Himadri b) Himachal c) Shiwalik d) Satpura

Answer: d) Satpura

16. Which river is called the “Dakshin Ganga”?

a) Godavari b) Krishna c) Kaveri d) Mahanadi

Answer: a) Godavari

17. Which river is the longest in India?

a) Yamuna b) Ganga c) Brahmaputra d) Narmada

Answer: b) Ganga

18. The monsoon winds in India blow from:

a) South-West to North-East b) North-East to South-West

c) East to West d) West to East

Answer: a) South-West to North-East

19. Which two branches does the monsoon split into?

a) Arabian Sea & Bay of Bengal b) Bay of Bengal & Indian Ocean

c) Arabian Sea & Indian Ocean d) Himalayan & Coastal

Answer: a) Arabian Sea & Bay of Bengal



20. Which forest is found in areas of heavy rainfall?

a) Tropical deciduous b) Tropical evergreen c) Thorny forests d) Coniferous forests

Answer: b) Tropical evergreen

21. The Gir forest in Gujarat is famous for:

a) Tigers b) Asiatic lions c) Elephants d) Rhinos

Answer: b) Asiatic lions

22. Which state has the highest population density?

a) Bihar b) Kerala c) Uttar Pradesh d) Punjab

Answer: a) Bihar 23. Which age group is considered the working population?

a) 0–14 b) 15–59 c) 60+ d) All ages

Answer: b) 15–59 24. Who holds the ultimate power in a democracy?

a) Army b) People c) Judiciary d) President

Answer: b) People 25. Which one is not a feature of democracy?

a) Free and fair elections b) One-party rule c) Rule of law d) Rights to citizens

Answer: b) One-party rule 26. Which country’s struggle inspired the Indian Constitution?

a) South Africa b) USA c) France d) UK

Answer: a) South Africa

27. The final draft of the Indian Constitution was adopted on:

a) 26 January 1947 b) 26 January 1948 c) 26 November 1949 d) 15 August 1947

Answer: c) 26 November 1949

28. Who is responsible for conducting free and fair elections in India?

a) Prime Minister b) President c) Election Commission d) Parliament

Answer: c) Election Commission 29. In India, the minimum age for voting is:

a) 16 b) 18 c) 21 d) 25

Answer: c) 18 30. Who is the head of state in India?

a) Prime Minister b) President c) Chief Justice d) Speaker of Lok Sabha

Answer: b) President

31. Which of these institutions can declare a law unconstitutional?

a) Parliament b) Supreme Court c) Prime Minister d) Governor

Answer: b) Supreme Court

32. Which article of the Constitution abolishes untouchability?

a) Article 14 b) Article 17 c) Article 19 d) Article 21

Answer: b) Article 17



33. Right to Life is guaranteed under which Article?

a) Article 14 b) Article 17 c) Article 19 d) Article 21

Answer: d) Article 21

34. The most abundant factor of production in Palampur is:

a) Land b) Labour c) Capital d) Tools

Answer: b) Labour

35. What is the main source of livelihood in Palampur?

a) Trade b) Agriculture c) Dairy farming d) Industry

Answer: b) Agriculture 36. Human resources refers to:

a) Money b) Land c) Educated and skilled people d) Machines

Answer: c) Educated and skilled people

37. Which sector contributes most to India’s GDP today?

a) Primary b) Secondary c) Tertiary d) Agriculture

Answer: c) Tertiary 38. Which of the following is a social indicator of poverty?

a) Literacy level b) Clothing c) Vehicles d) Houses

Answer: a) Literacy level

39. The poverty line in rural areas is measured mainly in terms of:

a) Clothing b) Food requirement c) Income from services d) Housing

Answer: b) Food requirement

40. The Public Distribution System (PDS) provides:

a) Luxury goods b) Essential food grains at low prices c) Fertilisers d) Tools

Answer: b) Essential food grains at low prices 41. Buffer stock is created by:

a) State Government b) FCI c) RBI d) Ministry of Finance

Answer: b) FCI 42. The Indian Constitution came into effect on:

a) 15 August 1947 b) 26 January 1950 c) 26 November 1949 d) 26 January 1947

Answer: b) 26 January 1950 43. The longest river in South India is:

a) Krishna b) Godavari c) Kaveri d) Narmada

Answer: b) Godavari 44. Hitler became Chancellor of Germany in:

a) 1929 b) 1933 c) 1939 d) 1945

Answer: b) 1933

45. The Himalayan rivers are:

a) Seasonal b) Perennial c) Both d) None

Answer: b) Perennial 46. Fundamental Rights are guaranteed in which part of the Constitution?

a) Part II b) Part III c) Part IV d) Part V

Answer: b) Part III