CBSE Class 9th Social Science Important MCQs: The CBSE Class 9 Social Science Half-Yearly Exam 2025 requires thorough practice, especially with Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs), which play a key role in scoring well. To help students prepare efficiently, we have compiled the top 50 MCQs from previous years' question papers and CBSE sample papers, along with detailed answers. These important MCQs cover essential topics from History, Geography, Political Science, and Economics, ensuring a strong revision before the exam. Solve these high-weightage questions to boost your confidence and improve your exam performance.
CBSE Class 9th Social Science Exam Top 50 MCQs with Answers
Below is a set of 50 multiple‐choice questions (MCQs) which are designed in line with the latest CBSE Class 9 Social Science syllabus (2025-26) and follow a similar pattern as the sample paper.
1. Which fortress was stormed on 14 July 1789?
a) Louvre b) Bastille c) Versailles d) Tuileries
Answer: b) Bastille
2. Who wrote the pamphlet “What is the Third Estate?”
a) Mirabeau b) Abbe Sieyes c) Montesquieu d) Rousseau
Answer: b) Abbe Sieyes
3. Which slogan became popular during the French Revolution?
a) Peace, Land, Bread b) Liberty, Equality, Fraternity c) Work is Worship d) Strength and Unity
Answer: b) Liberty, Equality, Fraternity
4. Who led the Bolsheviks?
a) Stalin b) Lenin c) Trotsky d) Kerensky
Answer: b) Lenin
5. Which treaty ended Russia’s involvement in World War I?
a) Treaty of Versailles b) Treaty of Brest-Litovsk c) Treaty of Paris d) Treaty of Berlin
Answer: b) Treaty of Brest-Litovsk
6. The Bolshevik slogan during the Revolution was:
a) Justice, Labour, Unity b) Liberty, Equality, Fraternity c) Peace, Land, Bread d) Freedom for All
Answer: c) Peace, Land, Bread
7. Which symbol represented the Nazi Party?
a) Swastika b) Red Star c) Eagle d) Hammer & Sickle
Answer: a) Swastika
8. What were Jews deprived of by the Nuremberg Laws (1935)?
a) Right to vote b) German citizenship c) Education d) Freedom of citizenship
Answer: b) German citizenship
9. Which Nazi youth organisation trained boys in militarism?
a) Gestapo b) SS c) SA d) Hitler Youth
Answer: d) Hitler Youth
10. The Gujjar Bakarwals of Jammu and Kashmir are:
a) Pastoralists b) Farmers c) Traders d) Craftsmen
Answer: a) Pastoralists
11. Raikas of Rajasthan rear mainly:
a) Goats b) Sheep and camels c) Cows d) Buffaloes
Answer: b) Sheep and camels
12. India is the ___ largest country in the world by area.
a) Fifth b) Sixth c) Seventh d) Fourth
Answer: c) Seventh
13. The Tropic of Cancer passes through how many states of India?
a) 6 b) 7 c) 8 d) 9
Answer: c) 8
14. Which mountain ranges are the oldest landforms in India?
a) Himalayas b) Aravalis c) Satpuras d) Vindhyas
Answer: b) Aravalis
15. Which of the following is not a Himalayan range?
a) Himadri b) Himachal c) Shiwalik d) Satpura
Answer: d) Satpura
16. Which river is called the “Dakshin Ganga”?
a) Godavari b) Krishna c) Kaveri d) Mahanadi
Answer: a) Godavari
17. Which river is the longest in India?
a) Yamuna b) Ganga c) Brahmaputra d) Narmada
Answer: b) Ganga
18. The monsoon winds in India blow from:
a) South-West to North-East b) North-East to South-West
c) East to West d) West to East
Answer: a) South-West to North-East
19. Which two branches does the monsoon split into?
a) Arabian Sea & Bay of Bengal b) Bay of Bengal & Indian Ocean
c) Arabian Sea & Indian Ocean d) Himalayan & Coastal
Answer: a) Arabian Sea & Bay of Bengal
20. Which forest is found in areas of heavy rainfall?
a) Tropical deciduous b) Tropical evergreen c) Thorny forests d) Coniferous forests
Answer: b) Tropical evergreen
21. The Gir forest in Gujarat is famous for:
a) Tigers b) Asiatic lions c) Elephants d) Rhinos
Answer: b) Asiatic lions
22. Which state has the highest population density?
a) Bihar b) Kerala c) Uttar Pradesh d) Punjab
Answer: a) Bihar
23. Which age group is considered the working population?
a) 0–14 b) 15–59 c) 60+ d) All ages
Answer: b) 15–59
24. Who holds the ultimate power in a democracy?
a) Army b) People c) Judiciary d) President
Answer: b) People
25. Which one is not a feature of democracy?
a) Free and fair elections b) One-party rule c) Rule of law d) Rights to citizens
Answer: b) One-party rule
26. Which country’s struggle inspired the Indian Constitution?
a) South Africa b) USA c) France d) UK
Answer: a) South Africa
27. The final draft of the Indian Constitution was adopted on:
a) 26 January 1947 b) 26 January 1948 c) 26 November 1949 d) 15 August 1947
Answer: c) 26 November 1949
28. Who is responsible for conducting free and fair elections in India?
a) Prime Minister b) President c) Election Commission d) Parliament
Answer: c) Election Commission
29. In India, the minimum age for voting is:
a) 16 b) 18 c) 21 d) 25
Answer: c) 18
30. Who is the head of state in India?
a) Prime Minister b) President c) Chief Justice d) Speaker of Lok Sabha
Answer: b) President
31. Which of these institutions can declare a law unconstitutional?
a) Parliament b) Supreme Court c) Prime Minister d) Governor
Answer: b) Supreme Court
32. Which article of the Constitution abolishes untouchability?
a) Article 14 b) Article 17 c) Article 19 d) Article 21
Answer: b) Article 17
33. Right to Life is guaranteed under which Article?
a) Article 14 b) Article 17 c) Article 19 d) Article 21
Answer: d) Article 21
34. The most abundant factor of production in Palampur is:
a) Land b) Labour c) Capital d) Tools
Answer: b) Labour
35. What is the main source of livelihood in Palampur?
a) Trade b) Agriculture c) Dairy farming d) Industry
Answer: b) Agriculture
36. Human resources refers to:
a) Money b) Land c) Educated and skilled people d) Machines
Answer: c) Educated and skilled people
37. Which sector contributes most to India’s GDP today?
a) Primary b) Secondary c) Tertiary d) Agriculture
Answer: c) Tertiary
38. Which of the following is a social indicator of poverty?
a) Literacy level b) Clothing c) Vehicles d) Houses
Answer: a) Literacy level
39. The poverty line in rural areas is measured mainly in terms of:
a) Clothing b) Food requirement c) Income from services d) Housing
Answer: b) Food requirement
40. The Public Distribution System (PDS) provides:
a) Luxury goods b) Essential food grains at low prices c) Fertilisers d) Tools
Answer: b) Essential food grains at low prices
41. Buffer stock is created by:
a) State Government b) FCI c) RBI d) Ministry of Finance
Answer: b) FCI
42. The Indian Constitution came into effect on:
a) 15 August 1947 b) 26 January 1950 c) 26 November 1949 d) 26 January 1947
Answer: b) 26 January 1950
43. The longest river in South India is:
a) Krishna b) Godavari c) Kaveri d) Narmada
Answer: b) Godavari
44. Hitler became Chancellor of Germany in:
a) 1929 b) 1933 c) 1939 d) 1945
Answer: b) 1933
45. The Himalayan rivers are:
a) Seasonal b) Perennial c) Both d) None
Answer: b) Perennial
46. Fundamental Rights are guaranteed in which part of the Constitution?
a) Part II b) Part III c) Part IV d) Part V
Answer: b) Part III
47. Which crop is grown in Palampur as a cash crop?
a) Wheat b) Jowar c) Sugarcane d) Rice
Answer: c) Sugarcane
48. Which Indian state has the lowest population density?
a) Sikkim b) Arunachal Pradesh c) Goa d) Mizoram
Answer: b) Arunachal Pradesh
49. Which forest type is found in Rajasthan?
a) Tropical evergreen b) Thorn forests c) Coniferous d) Mangroves
Answer: b) Thorn forests
50. Who was the first President of the Constituent Assembly of India?
a) B.R. Ambedkar b) Rajendra Prasad c) Sardar Patel d) Jawaharlal Nehru
Answer: b) Rajendra Prasad
