Assembly bypoll results 2021: Ellenabad, Huzurabad, Badvel, Hangal, Tarapur assembly bypoll results to be out today

Assembly bypoll results 2021: The bypoll results of 30 assembly constituencies will be announced today, November 2, 2021. The assembly by-elections were held on October 30, 2021 and the counting of votes is underway currently.

The assembly bypolls were held for 30 constituencies across 14 states, including 5 in Assam, 4 in West Bengal, 3 each in Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Madhya Pradesh, 2 each in Karnataka, Rajasthan and Bihar and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Nagaland and Telangana.

Assembly bypoll results 2021: All Constituency trends

Huzurabad election results 2021- Telangana bypolls

Huzurabad by election result: BJP's Eatala Rajender is leading by 2169 votes against TRS's Gellu Srinivas Yadav in Huzurabad assembly by elections.

Ellenabad election result 2021- Haryana bypolls

Ellenabad by election result: Indian National Lok Dal's Abhay Singh Chautala is leading in Ellenabad by election in Haryana by a margin of 4851 votes against BJP's Gobind Kanda.

Constituency Leading Candidate/ Party Trailing Candidate/ Party Margin ELLENABAD Abhay Singh Chautala/ INLD Gobind Kanda/ BJP 3097

Badvel by election results 2021- Andhra Pradesh bypoll

YSR Congress Party's Dasari Sudha is leading from Badvel assembly constituency in Andhra Pradesh by a margin 90533 votes against BJP's Panathala Suresh.

West Bengal bypoll results- Dinhata, Khardaha, Gosaba (SC), and Santipur by election result

Four assembly constituencies went to bypolls in West Bengal including Dinhata, Khardaha, Gosaba (SC), and Santipur. TMC candidates are leading in all four assembly constituencies.

Constituency Leading Candidate/ Party Trailing Candidate/ Party Margin Dinhata UDAYAN GUHA/ TMC ASHOK MANDAL/ BJP 155837 Santipur BRAJA KISHOR GOSWAMI./TMC NIRANJAN BISWAS/BJP 45987 Khardaha SOBHANDEB CHATTOPADHYAY/ TMC JOY SAHA/BJP 84091 Gosaba SUBRATA MONDAL/ TMC PALASH RANA/BJP 141893

Assam bypoll results

Five assembly constituencies have gone to polls in Assam bypolls including Bhabanipur, Tamulpur, Mariana, Thowra and Gossaigaon. The BJP is leading in three of the assembly constituencies- Bhabanipur, Mariana and Thowra, while the United People’s Party, Liberal is leading in the other two constituencies.

Bhabanipur, Tamulpur, Mariana, Thowra and Gossaigaon by election results

Constituency Leading Candidate/Party Trailing Candidate/ Party Margin GOSSAIGAON Jiron Basumatary/ United People’s Party, Liberal Jowel Tudu/ INC 25580 BHABANIPUR Phanidhar Talukdar/ BJP Sailendra Nath Das/ INC 25031 TAMULPUR Jolen Daimary/ United People’s Party, Liberal Ganesh Kachary/ Independent 42754 MARIANI Rupjyoti Kurmi/BJP Luhit Konwar/ INC 39800 THOWRA SUSHANTA BORGOHAIN/BJP DHAIJYA KONWAR/ Independent 29793

Karnataka assembly bypoll results: Sindgi, Hangal election result

Hangal by election result: INC's Mane Shrinivas is leading by a margin of 6754 votes against BJP's Shivaraj Sharanappa Sajjanar in Hangal assembly constituency.

Sindgi election result: BJP's Bhusanur Ramesh Balappa is leading by 29560 votes against INC's Ashok Mallappa Managuli in Sindgi assembly constituency.

Bihar bypoll results 2021: Kusheshwar, Tarapur election results

Kusheshwar election result: JD(U)'s Aman Bhushan Hajari is leading from Kusheshwar assembly constituency in Bihar by a margin of 7435 votes against RJD's Ganesh Bharti.

Tarapur election result: RJD's Arun Kumar is leading by 3527 votes against JD(U)'s Rajeev Kumar Singh.

Himachal Pradesh bypoll result- Fatehpur, Arki, Jubbal Kotkhai election results

Constituency Leading Candidate Trailing Candidate Margin FATEHPUR Bhawani Singh Pathania/ inc Baldev Thakur/BJP 4599 ARKI SANJAY/ INC RATTAN SINGH PAL/ BJP 5047 JUBBAL-KOTKHAI ROHIT THAKUR/ INC CHETAN SINGH BRAGTA/ Independent 6293

Madhya Pradesh assembly bypolls: Prithvipur, Raigaon, Jobat by election result

Constituency Leading Candidate Trailing Candidate/Party Margin PRITHVIPUR DOCTOR SHISHUPAL YADAV/BJP NITENDRA SINGH RATHORE/ INC 4489 RAIGAON KALPANA VERMA PRATIMA BAGARI/ BJP 6079 JOBAT SULOCHANA RAWAT MAHESH RAWAT ''PATEL''/ INC 13794

Maharashtra assembly bypolls: Deglur election result

INC's Antapurkar Jitesh Raosaheb is leading by 12580 votes against BJP's Sabne Subhash Pirajirao in Deglur assembly constituency.

Mizoram assembly by election results

Tuirial election results: Mizo National Front's K Laldawngliana is leading by 1284 votes against Laltlanmawia from sZoram People's Movement.

Rajasthan bypoll results- Dhariawad, Vallabhnagar by election results

Dhariawad election results- INC's Nagraj is leading by 20252 votes against BJP's Khet Singh.