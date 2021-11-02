Assembly bypoll results 2021: Ellenabad, Huzurabad, Badvel, Hangal, Tarapur assembly bypoll results to be out today
Huzurabad by election result: BJP's Eatala Rajender is leading by 2169 votes against TRS's Gellu Srinivas Yadav in Huzurabad assembly by elections.
Assembly bypoll results 2021: The bypoll results of 30 assembly constituencies will be announced today, November 2, 2021. The assembly by-elections were held on October 30, 2021 and the counting of votes is underway currently.
The assembly bypolls were held for 30 constituencies across 14 states, including 5 in Assam, 4 in West Bengal, 3 each in Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Madhya Pradesh, 2 each in Karnataka, Rajasthan and Bihar and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Nagaland and Telangana.
Assembly bypoll results 2021: All Constituency trends
Huzurabad election results 2021- Telangana bypolls
Huzurabad by election result: BJP's Eatala Rajender is leading by 2169 votes against TRS's Gellu Srinivas Yadav in Huzurabad assembly by elections.
Ellenabad election result 2021- Haryana bypolls
Ellenabad by election result: Indian National Lok Dal's Abhay Singh Chautala is leading in Ellenabad by election in Haryana by a margin of 4851 votes against BJP's Gobind Kanda.
Ellenabad by election current trends
|
Constituency
|
Leading Candidate/ Party
|
Trailing Candidate/ Party
|
Margin
|ELLENABAD
|Abhay Singh Chautala/ INLD
|Gobind Kanda/ BJP
|3097
Badvel by election results 2021- Andhra Pradesh bypoll
YSR Congress Party's Dasari Sudha is leading from Badvel assembly constituency in Andhra Pradesh by a margin 90533 votes against BJP's Panathala Suresh.
West Bengal bypoll results- Dinhata, Khardaha, Gosaba (SC), and Santipur by election result
Four assembly constituencies went to bypolls in West Bengal including Dinhata, Khardaha, Gosaba (SC), and Santipur. TMC candidates are leading in all four assembly constituencies.
|
Constituency
|
Leading Candidate/ Party
|
Trailing Candidate/ Party
|
Margin
|Dinhata
|UDAYAN GUHA/ TMC
|ASHOK MANDAL/ BJP
|155837
|Santipur
|BRAJA KISHOR GOSWAMI./TMC
|NIRANJAN BISWAS/BJP
|45987
|Khardaha
|SOBHANDEB CHATTOPADHYAY/ TMC
|JOY SAHA/BJP
|84091
|Gosaba
|SUBRATA MONDAL/ TMC
|PALASH RANA/BJP
|141893
Assam bypoll results
Five assembly constituencies have gone to polls in Assam bypolls including Bhabanipur, Tamulpur, Mariana, Thowra and Gossaigaon. The BJP is leading in three of the assembly constituencies- Bhabanipur, Mariana and Thowra, while the United People’s Party, Liberal is leading in the other two constituencies.
Bhabanipur, Tamulpur, Mariana, Thowra and Gossaigaon by election results
|
Constituency
|
Leading Candidate/Party
|
Trailing Candidate/ Party
|Margin
|GOSSAIGAON
|Jiron Basumatary/ United People’s Party, Liberal
|Jowel Tudu/ INC
|25580
|BHABANIPUR
|Phanidhar Talukdar/ BJP
|Sailendra Nath Das/ INC
|25031
|TAMULPUR
|Jolen Daimary/ United People’s Party, Liberal
|Ganesh Kachary/ Independent
|42754
|MARIANI
|Rupjyoti Kurmi/BJP
|Luhit Konwar/ INC
|39800
|THOWRA
|SUSHANTA BORGOHAIN/BJP
|DHAIJYA KONWAR/ Independent
|29793
Karnataka assembly bypoll results: Sindgi, Hangal election result
Hangal by election result: INC's Mane Shrinivas is leading by a margin of 6754 votes against BJP's Shivaraj Sharanappa Sajjanar in Hangal assembly constituency.
Sindgi election result: BJP's Bhusanur Ramesh Balappa is leading by 29560 votes against INC's Ashok Mallappa Managuli in Sindgi assembly constituency.
Bihar bypoll results 2021: Kusheshwar, Tarapur election results
Kusheshwar election result: JD(U)'s Aman Bhushan Hajari is leading from Kusheshwar assembly constituency in Bihar by a margin of 7435 votes against RJD's Ganesh Bharti.
Tarapur election result: RJD's Arun Kumar is leading by 3527 votes against JD(U)'s Rajeev Kumar Singh.
Himachal Pradesh bypoll result- Fatehpur, Arki, Jubbal Kotkhai election results
|
Constituency
|
Leading Candidate
|
Trailing Candidate
|
Margin
|FATEHPUR
|Bhawani Singh Pathania/ inc
|Baldev Thakur/BJP
|4599
|ARKI
|SANJAY/ INC
|RATTAN SINGH PAL/ BJP
|5047
|JUBBAL-KOTKHAI
|ROHIT THAKUR/ INC
|CHETAN SINGH BRAGTA/ Independent
|6293
Madhya Pradesh assembly bypolls: Prithvipur, Raigaon, Jobat by election result
|
Constituency
|
Leading Candidate
|
Trailing Candidate/Party
|
Margin
|PRITHVIPUR
|DOCTOR SHISHUPAL YADAV/BJP
|NITENDRA SINGH RATHORE/ INC
|4489
|RAIGAON
|KALPANA VERMA
|PRATIMA BAGARI/ BJP
|6079
|JOBAT
|SULOCHANA RAWAT
|MAHESH RAWAT ''PATEL''/ INC
|13794
Maharashtra assembly bypolls: Deglur election result
INC's Antapurkar Jitesh Raosaheb is leading by 12580 votes against BJP's Sabne Subhash Pirajirao in Deglur assembly constituency.
Mizoram assembly by election results
Tuirial election results: Mizo National Front's K Laldawngliana is leading by 1284 votes against Laltlanmawia from sZoram People's Movement.
Rajasthan bypoll results- Dhariawad, Vallabhnagar by election results
Dhariawad election results- INC's Nagraj is leading by 20252 votes against BJP's Khet Singh.