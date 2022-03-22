Bihar Diwas 2022: Date, Theme, History and 5 interesting facts about Bihar

Bihar Diwas 2022 Holiday: Bihar Diwas or Bihar Day is celebrated across the state every year on March 22 to mark the formation of the state of Bihar. Bihar Diwas 2022 is celebrated to acknowledge and remember that on this day Britishers carved out the state from Bengal back in 1912. Bihar Day is also a public holiday in the state.

On Bihar Diwas 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on the occasion. In a tweet on Bihar Day, he wished that the state which is rich in historical and cultural heritage establishes new records in development.

बिहार के सभी भाइयों और बहनों को बिहार दिवस की हार्दिक बधाई। मेरी कामना है कि ऐतिहासिक और सांस्कृतिक विरासत से समृद्ध यह प्रदेश विकास के नए-नए कीर्तिमान स्थापित करता रहे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2022

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Bihar Diwas 2022 also extended his wishes to the people of Bihar and hoped that the state will continue to progress. He tweeted, “Let us all pledge to take our state to new heights through unity, brotherhood, and the social harmony.”

बिहार दिवस पर हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। बिहार निरंतर प्रगति के पथ पर आगे बढ़ता रहे। एकता, भाईचारा, सामाजिक समरसता एवं सद्भाव के साथ हम सब मिलकर बिहार को प्रगति की ऊंचाइयों पर पहुंचाने और बिहार का गौरव बढ़ाने का संकल्प लें।#BiharDiwas #बिहार_दिवस — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) March 22, 2022

Read more about Bihar Diwas 2022 or Bihar Day 2022 and find out the history and theme of the day.

Bihar Diwas 2022 Date

Bihar Diwas is celebrated every year in India on March 22. The day marks the formation of the Bihar state by the Britishers in 1912.

Bihar Diwas 2022 Theme

The theme of Bihar Diwas 2022 is ‘Jal, Jeevan, Hariyali’. The theme of Bihar Day signifies the prosperity in the state which is also rich in its cultural heritage.

Bihar Diwas 2022 Holiday

Bihar Government has issued a notice stating that March 22 will be a public holiday in the state to celebrate Bihar Diwas with great enthusiasm. The 110th Bihar Diwas will be celebrated with great zeal at Gandhi Maidan and Sri Krishna Memorial from March 22 to March 24, 2022.

Bihar Diwas History 2022

The state of Bihar was carved out on March 22, 1912, by the ruling British Government in India at that time. The state was carved out from the Bengal Presidency of British India.

Under the British period in India, Bihar particularly Patna had started to attain its glory and had emerged as an important and strategic center of learning and trade in India. Until 1912, Bihar remained a part of the Bengal Presidency, however, in 1912, the province of Bihar and Orissa was carved out as a separate province.

When the Bengal Presidency was partitioned, Patna was announced to be the capital of the new province. On Bihar Diwas 2022, the state is celebrating its 110 years of formation.

Why Bihar Day is celebrated on March 22?

Bihar Diwas is observed on March 22 every year all over the country as it was on this day in 1912 that the State of Bihar was carved out from Bengal Presidency by the ruling Britishers. Patna was declared the Capital of the separate province.

Bihar Diwas 2022: 5 Interesting facts about Bihar

1. In India, Bihar is the third largest state by population and the 12th largest state by territory.

2. Bihar state in India is also the world’s fourth most populous subnational entity.

3. Bihar is also the very first place in India where the concept of non-violence had originated which later took center stage in the history of mankind. It is known that Lord Buddha and Lord Mahavira upraised the awareness towards non-violence around 2,600 years ago.

4. Only 11.3% of the Bihar population lives in urban areas, which is the lowest in the country after Himachal Pradesh.

5. Bihar has also the highest proportion of young people in any Indian State. Almost 58% of Biharis are below the age of 25.