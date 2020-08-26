Study at Home
Centre removes restriction on the export of PPE medical coveralls of all the categories, masks and face shields

Earlier, the government had put restrictions on the export of medical equipment like gloves, PPE, and gloves to prevent a shortage of these items in the country amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Aug 26, 2020 11:35 IST
The central government on August 25, 2020, removed the restrictions on the export of the medical coveralls amid the ongoing pandemic. 

As per the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, the export of 5 million N95 masks and 2 million medical goggles has also been allowed while the export of nitrile gloves continues to be prohibited.

With this move, Indian manufacturers will now be able to freely export personal protective equipment (PPE). Masks other than the FFP2/N95 category and face shields can also be freely exported.

Background:

However, as the local production capacity increased and the domestic demand has been adequately served. Manufacturers had lobbied the centre to allow the export of these items to generate additional revenue to counter the decline in the apparel business.

