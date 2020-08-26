Centre removes restriction on the export of PPE medical coveralls of all the categories, masks and face shields

The central government on August 25, 2020, removed the restrictions on the export of the medical coveralls amid the ongoing pandemic.

As per the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, the export of 5 million N95 masks and 2 million medical goggles has also been allowed while the export of nitrile gloves continues to be prohibited.

DGFT vide Notification No. 29 dated 25.08.2020 has removed restriction on export of PPE medical coveralls & 2/3 ply surgical masks & allowed export of N-95 and equivalent masks under monthly quota.



For more details, pls refer to the link below:https://t.co/5JMwd9klYO — DGFT (@dgftindia) August 25, 2020

With this move, Indian manufacturers will now be able to freely export personal protective equipment (PPE). Masks other than the FFP2/N95 category and face shields can also be freely exported.

Commerce Ministry amends export policy for #PPE and #masks. Under new policy, PPE medical coveralls of all categories are allowed to be freely exported from the country. Face shields and masks except N95 and FFP2 have also been put under the list of freely exportable commodities. pic.twitter.com/brTvusqi1w — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) August 25, 2020

Background:

Earlier, the government had put restrictions on the export of medical equipment like gloves, PPE, and gloves to prevent a shortage of these items in the country amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

However, as the local production capacity increased and the domestic demand has been adequately served. Manufacturers had lobbied the centre to allow the export of these items to generate additional revenue to counter the decline in the apparel business.