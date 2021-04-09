Dutee Chand to be honoured with Chhattisgarh Veerni Award: Check Full List of Winners

Chhattisgarh Veerni Awards: Dutee Chand will be honoured with the Chhattisgarh Veerni Award at the inaugural edition of the awards that is scheduled to be held on April 14, 2021.

The Chhattisgarh Government had earlier announced that the first edition of the Chhattisgarh Veerni Awards will be held on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, April 14th. The ceremony will take place virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Jakarta Asian Games silver-medalist in 100 and 200 metres is one among a diverse group of women achievers and leaders from Chhatisgarh and other parts of India who are being recognised with the honour.

Significance

The honour comes as Dutee Chand prepares herself to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. The sprinter, who holds the national record of 11.22 secs in 100m, is aiming to achieve the Tokyo Olympics qualification time of 11.15 secs in the coming months.

Chhattisgarh Veerni Awards: Key Details

•The Chhattisgarh state government established the Chhattisgarh Veerni Awards to recognise the contribution of Indian women in different fields including sports, literature, education, law, music, history, social work and business.

•The awards were instituted will be presented by the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel.

•All awardees will receive a hamper celebrating the local folk art and handicraft by artisans.

•The state government has specially designed a trophy in the Dokra Tribal Art antique lost wax method. The statue depicts a woman crowning herself, which aims to symbolise the outstanding role played by women in the society.

•Besides this, shawls and sarees have been commissioned from the state-run women’s handloom cooperative.

•The awards were announced on March 8, 2021, on the occasion of International Women's Day and the recipient's list was released in April 2021.

•The awards aim to take forward the state government's resolute work towards empowering and celebrating women in Indian and Chhattisgarhi society and inspire more women to rise up as leaders in their chosen fields.

Full List of Winners