Chief Hydrographer Vinay Badhwar conferred with Alexander Dalrymple award

Chief Hydrographer of India Vice Admiral Vinay Badhwar on July 23, 2021. Was conferred with the prestigious Alexander Dalrymple award by the British Government. The award recognizes Badhwar’s work in the areas of hydrography and nautical cartography.

Vice Admiral Vinay Badhwar received the award from British High Commissioner Alex Ellis at a brief ceremony.

Badhwar was conferred with the award in 2019, however, the award ceremony was delayed because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Indian Navy while commenting on Admiral’s achievement said that he has been honoured with the award in recognition of his ‘unparalleled dedication, leadership, and professionalism in the disciplines of hydrography and nautical cartography.

Who is Vice Admiral Vinay Badhwar?

Vinay Badhwar had joined the National Defence Academy in 1978 and was commissioned in the Indian Navy in July 1982.

After he completed his watchkeeping on board a Destroyer, Badhwar was appointed as the Navigating Officer of a Patrol Board. From there he opted for the Hydrographic Branch.

After his specialization in Hydrography, Badhwar held various appointments onboard survey ships including as an Executive Officer INS Sutlej. He has commanded three ships, namely, Investigator, Jamuna, and Sarvekshak, and has also held various staff appointments in the Hydrographic Department and the Naval Headquarters.

Vinay Bhadwar has in-depth knowledge of hydrography and digital cartography, including various aspects of international charting.

Vice Admiral Bhadwar’s contribution towards Hydrography: Indian Navy in an official statement said that his unrelenting enthusiasm in continuing the skills and the output across the Indian Ocean has increased the security, safety, economic sustainability, environmental protection, and development for the whole region. According to Vice Admiral Bhadwar, PM Modi’s vision of SAGA- Security and Growth for All in the Region- along with the push from the United Nations for the sustainability of the oceans has been the driving force for the Hydrographic Department in extending all the possible assistance to the littoral states in the Indian Ocean region. He added that he has been fortunate to lead his department towards these goals. Bhadwar also thanked the UKHO executive committee for recognizing his efforts.

What is Hydrography?

Hydrography is the science that describes as well as measures the physical features of the navigable portions of the Earth's surface and the adjoining coastal areas.

About Alexander Dalrymple Award:

The prestigious Alexander Dalrymple Award has been named after the first hydrographer of the Admiralty. The award was instituted in 2006.