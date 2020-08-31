India records world's highest single-day spike with 80,000 Coronavirus cases in a day

Coronavirus cases in India: India set a record for the world's highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases by reporting 80,092 fresh COVID-19 cases on August 30, 2020.



India became the first country in the world to cross the 80,000 mark in single-day case rise since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, surpassing even the United States- the worst-affected nation so far. The virus outbreak has been on a constant rise in India with the last week of August turning out to be one of the worst so far.

While the number of fresh cases and fatalities had dipped a bit in the past few weeks, last week of August saw an unprecedented rise and the number doubled in comparison to the preceding week.

India reports alarming new peak in fresh infections

India's toll of fresh coronavirus cases has shot up alarmingly in the last week of August with more than 76,000 fresh infections being reported daily for five consecutive days. The growth rate of new infections stood at 13.1 percent in the last week, in comparison to 4.7 growth rate of infections registered in the previous week.

While the first week of August had reported a growth rate of 10.9 percent, the second week of August had reported 5.9 percent growth in fresh COVID-19 cases. The new peak in infections came as Maharashtra recorded its second-highest single-day rise in infections with 16,408 new cases and five other states including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir also recorded their highest single-day rise.

India's fatality rate doubles

India reported around 971 deaths in the last 24 hours. Overall, India reported over 1000 fresh deaths for four consecutive days in the last week of August, nearly doubling the growth rate in fatalities in comparison to the previous week. The growth rate of deaths was 3.9 percent in the last week of August, in comparison to 1.7 percent recorded in the previous week.

With this, India's total number of Coronavirus deaths has reached 64469, almost nearing 65000 mark. India's total coronavirus tally has also crossed 36 lakh mark with approximately 36,21,246 cases. The number includes 781975 active cases and 27,74,80 cured, discharged or migrated cases, as per Health Ministry data.

Background

India's alarming rise in cases comes as the government announced Unlock 4.0 guidelines, under which almost all restrictions were lifted in an attempt to boost the economy and get the country back to its original working way. The government has given a go-ahead for the resumption of metro services from September 7, as well as allow gathering of over 100 people at cultural, political, academic, sports events with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols including social distancing measures and the wearing of masks.

