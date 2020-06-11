Coronavirus Free Countries: Full List of Nations declared as COVID-19 free including New Zealand

Coronavirus Free Countries: While the world continues to battle the highly contagious novel Coronavirus, countries like New Zealand have displayed their potential in defeating the deadly virus. The COVID-19 pandemic has engulfed the whole world into its clutches leading to shutdown of almost all the services and economic recession. The COVID-19 positive cases have already crossed 7 million mark worldwide with over 4 lakh deaths. Amid this, New Zealand and 8 others countries give out a ray of hope that the crisis situation might improve in the near future.

A total of 9 countries have been declared as free from the Sars-Cov-2 Coronavirus so far. New Zealand is the latest addition to the list of Coronavirus free countries. Among these 9 countries, most of them have small populations and were successful in containing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Let's have a look at the complete list of nations that have been declared as COVID-19 free along with the details of total reported case:

List of Coronavirus Free Countries

Name of Country COVID-19 Free Declaration Date Total COVID-19 Cases New Zealand 8 June 2020 Over 1500 Tanzania 7 June 2020 Over 500 Vatican 6 June 2020 12 Fiji 1st week of June 2020 18 Montenegro 24 May 2020 324 St Kitts and Nevis 19 May 2020 15 Seychelles 18 May 2020 11 Timor-Leste 15 May 2020 24 Papua New Guinea 4 May 2020 24

Top 10 Coronavirus Affected Countries

The countries that have severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic are United States, Italy, UK, India, Russia and others. The novel Coronavirus has impacted these 10 countries adversely:

Country Total Cases USA 20 Lakh+ Brazil 7 Lakh+ Russia 4 Lakh+ UK 2 Lakh+ Spain 2 Lakh+ India 2 Lakh+ Italy 2 Lakh+ Peru 2 Lakh+ Germany 1 Lakh+ Iran 1 Lakh+

Coronavirus Free States in India

The total tally of COVID-19 cases in India has crossed 2.7 lakh mark with more than 7500 deaths so far. Despite implementation of COVID-19 containment measures such as nationwide lockdown and social distancing, the number of Coronavirus cases continued to increase. Post Unlock 1.0, the number of cases have spiked up tremendously. Fortunately, besides the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, there are some districts and states that have been declared as COVID-19 free in India. The COVID-19 free states in India are:

- Arunachal Pradesh

- Goa

- Manipur

- Tripura

- Sikkim

- Nagaland

