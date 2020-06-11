Coronavirus Free Countries: Full List of Nations declared as COVID-19 free including New Zealand
Coronavirus Free Countries in World: Get here the full list of countries that have stamped out of the deadly COVID-19 virus and have not reported any new cases. New Zealand and 8 other countries have been declared as COVID-19 free. Also know top 10 Corona affected countries.
Coronavirus Free Countries: While the world continues to battle the highly contagious novel Coronavirus, countries like New Zealand have displayed their potential in defeating the deadly virus. The COVID-19 pandemic has engulfed the whole world into its clutches leading to shutdown of almost all the services and economic recession. The COVID-19 positive cases have already crossed 7 million mark worldwide with over 4 lakh deaths. Amid this, New Zealand and 8 others countries give out a ray of hope that the crisis situation might improve in the near future.
A total of 9 countries have been declared as free from the Sars-Cov-2 Coronavirus so far. New Zealand is the latest addition to the list of Coronavirus free countries. Among these 9 countries, most of them have small populations and were successful in containing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.
Let's have a look at the complete list of nations that have been declared as COVID-19 free along with the details of total reported case:
List of Coronavirus Free Countries
|
Name of Country
|
COVID-19 Free
Declaration Date
|
Total COVID-19 Cases
|
New Zealand
|
8 June 2020
|
Over 1500
|
Tanzania
|
7 June 2020
|
Over 500
|
Vatican
|
6 June 2020
|
12
|
Fiji
|
1st week of June 2020
|
18
|
Montenegro
|
24 May 2020
|
324
|
St Kitts and Nevis
|
19 May 2020
|
15
|
Seychelles
|
18 May 2020
|
11
|
Timor-Leste
|
15 May 2020
|
24
|
Papua New Guinea
|
4 May 2020
|
24
Top 10 Coronavirus Affected Countries
The countries that have severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic are United States, Italy, UK, India, Russia and others. The novel Coronavirus has impacted these 10 countries adversely:
|
Country
|
Total Cases
|
USA
|
20 Lakh+
|
Brazil
|
7 Lakh+
|
Russia
|
4 Lakh+
|
UK
|
2 Lakh+
|
Spain
|
2 Lakh+
|
India
|
2 Lakh+
|
Italy
|
2 Lakh+
|
Peru
|
2 Lakh+
|
Germany
|
1 Lakh+
|
Iran
|
1 Lakh+
Coronavirus Free States in India
The total tally of COVID-19 cases in India has crossed 2.7 lakh mark with more than 7500 deaths so far. Despite implementation of COVID-19 containment measures such as nationwide lockdown and social distancing, the number of Coronavirus cases continued to increase. Post Unlock 1.0, the number of cases have spiked up tremendously. Fortunately, besides the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, there are some districts and states that have been declared as COVID-19 free in India. The COVID-19 free states in India are:
- Arunachal Pradesh
- Goa
- Manipur
- Tripura
- Sikkim
- Nagaland