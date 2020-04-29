Study at Home
Coronavirus-Free States & Districts in India: Complete List of places with Zero COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus-Free Zones: There are states and districts that have reported no new cases of COVID-19 in last few days. We have shared below the complete list of Coronavirus-free states and districts of India.

Apr 29, 2020 11:19 IST
Coronavirus-Free States: The total number of active Coronavirus cases rose to 22629 with  1007 deaths and 7695 recoveries. At present, 9 States have reported more than 1000 Coronavirus cases including Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh. While Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi are the worst affected states/UTs in India due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are states and districts that have reported no new cases of novel Coronavirus in last few days. We have shared below the complete list of Coronavirus-free states and districts of India.

Earlier, the Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jitendra Singh announced that five out of total 8 Northeast states have reported no new COVID-19 cases. These states are Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Manipur, Nagaland and Tripura. The remaining three states are coping well with the situation and are expected to become Coronavirus-free soon.

Let's have a look at the complete list of states and districts with no new COVID-19 cases below:

Coronavirus-Free States in India

States

Total Confirmed Cases & Recoveries

Arunachal Pradesh

1

Goa

7

Manipur

2

Tripura

2

Sikkim

0

Nagaland

1

COVID-19 Free Districts in India

Apart from the states, there are  few districts in India that have reported no new case of Coronavirus since April 1, 2020. A total of 15 districts have been free from coronavirus for last 29 days. These districts had earlier reported COVID-19 cases but show no new cases. Have a look at these districts below:

Coronavirus-Free Districts

State

Bilaspur

Chhattisgarh

Durg

Chhattisgarh

Rajnandgaon

Chhattisgarh

Kodagu

Karnataka

Chitradurga

Karnataka

Davanagere

Karnataka

Lakhisarai

Bihar

South Goa

Goa

Imphal West

Manipur

Aizawl

Mizoram

Gondia

Maharashtra

Mahe

Puducherry

Pratapgarh

Rajasthan

Bhadradri Kothagudem

Telangana

Pauri Garhwal

Uttarakhand

Coronavirus Hotspots in India

Now, that you are aware of the COVID-19 free zones of India, let's have a look at the Coronavirus Hotspots in India or the red zones that have reported high number of COVID-19 cases. The Government has identified total 170 hotspots districts in India. These districts fall under 20 States/UTs including Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha, Punjab and Uttarakhand. For more details on COVID-19 hotspots, visit:

Coronavirus Hotspots in India: Full list

