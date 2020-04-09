Are you living in a COVID-19 hotspot? Know where are all the coronavirus hotspots in India? 

Coronavirus Hotspot areas in India: An extensive operation to identify coronavirus hotspots in India has begun with Uttar Pradesh and Delhi government sealing off around 20 COVID hotspot areas from midnight on April 8, 2020. With the lockdown period officially coming to an end on April 15, 2020, the centre and the state governments are focusing on narrowing down all the coronavirus hotspot areas in the country to boost its efforts to control the spread of novel coronavirus, which has claimed over 160 lives till now.

Uttar Pradesh and Delhi have already sealed off around 20 hotspots. The decision was taken by the respective state/ UT governments to contain the spread of COVID-19 virus and better manage the crisis situation. The Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal had held an emergency meeting on April 8 with all the top officials and ministers of the Delhi Government to discuss further steps to check the spread of the infection.

Following the emergency meeting, 20 areas were identified as coronavirus hotspots in Delhi and were sealed off, the maximum being in East Delhi. Once an area is declared a coronavirus hotspot, it will be sealed off and no person will be permitted inside the localities or be allowed to leave them, state Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who assured that the government will ensure the delivery of essential items in such areas.

So, are you living in a COVID hotspot area? Know what are hotspots and where are all the hotspot areas in India.

What are coronavirus hotspots?

Hotspots are areas that have reported a comparatively higher number of confirmed coronavirus cases. The people detected positive may not be family members, increasing the possibility of community transmission of coronavirus in such areas. To prevent the same, the governments have identified and sealed off such areas to stop people from stepping out at all. Containment zones have been created to prevent exposure to deadly infection. In Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, the areas with more than 6 positive cases have been declared as hotspot areas and will be subjected to a harsh lockdown.

COVID hotspot areas in India

Several areas have emerged as coronavirus hotspot areas in India including Mumbai, Noida and Delhi’s Nizamuddin. While the states have begun the task of identifying hotspots in their respective areas, the centre has also identified about 25 potential hotspots of coronavirus. Such areas will require a heavy deployment of health workers and resources.

Coronavirus hotspot areas in India: Full List

S.no State/UTs Hotspot Areas 1. Maharashtra Mumbai Pune 2. Delhi Nizammudin Dilshad Garden South Delhi 3. Uttar Pradesh Noida Meerut Gautam Budhh Nagar 4. Kerala Kasargod Pathanamthitta Kannur 5. Tamil Nadu Chennai Coimbature 6. Telangana Hyderabad 7. Rajasthan Bhilwara 8. Gujarat Ahmedabad 9. Madhya Pradesh Bhopal Indore 10. Karnataka Bengaluru Mysore

Coronavirus Hotspots in Delhi: Full List

S.no Delhi Area Hotspots 1. East Delhi

1) House no. 141-180, Gali No. 14, Kalyan Puri 2) Mansara Apartment, Vasundhra Enclave 3) 3 Galis of Khichripur 4) Vardhman Apartments 5) Mayurdhwaj Appartments , I P Extension, Patparganj, 6) Gali No. 5, A Block (from House No. A-176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar 9) 7) Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar , Delhi 110092. 8) Gali No. 4 from House No. J-3/115 to J-3/108, Krishan Kunj Extension 3) 9)Gali No. 4 from House No. J-3/101 to J-3/107, Krishan Kunj Extension 10)J, K, L & H Pockets, Dilshad Garden 11)G, H & J Blocks old Seemapuri 12)F- 70 to 90 block Dilshad Colony 13) Pratap Khand, Jhilmil Colony 2. West Delhi Shahajahanabad Society, Plot No 1, Sector 11, Dwarka 3. South Delhi 1) Entire effected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar 2) Entire effected street of Gali No 6, L-1 Sangam Vihar 3) Markaz Masjid&Nizamuddin Basti 4) Nizamuddin West (G&D Block) areas 4. North-West Delhi B Block Jhangirpuri

Coronavirus Hotspots in Noida/ Greater Noida

In Noida and Greater Noida, over 34 residential localities have been sealed. These localities are part of hotspot areas, where COVID-19 positive cases were detected in the past.

For full list of coronavirus hotspots in Uttar Pradesh: Click here