Coronavirus Lockdown: 20 Hotspots in Delhi to be sealed completely, Get Complete list Here

Coronavirus Lockdown in Delhi: After UP Government deciding to implement cluster containment strategy in over 15 districts of the state, Delhi Government has also followed the suit. According to media reports, Delhi Government has decided to ‘completely seal’ 20 Coronavirus hotspots in the national capital to curb the spread of disease. The news has also been confirmed by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who said that 20 hotspots have been identified in the state and entry and exit of people will be completely banned from those localities until further notice. He also informed that the decision to seal 20 hotspots in Delhi was taken at an emergency held at the CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence, which was attended by health minister Satyendra Jain.

Government to Deliver Essential Goods and Services to Doorsteps

To avoid inconvenience to the people living there, Delhi Government is making arrangements to deliver all essential goods and services including daily necessities to their doorsteps. As the decision was taken at an emergency meeting chaired by CM Kejriwal, more details about it will be shared by the government soon.

Face Masks Compulsory

Along with sealing of the 20 Hotspots, the Delhi Government has also made wearing of masks compulsory in the national capital. After Maharashtra, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh, Delhi has become the 4th State / UT to make Face Masks Compulsory for people before stepping out of their homes. As per the government, wearing face marks can substantially bring down the rate in infection and curb spread of the virus. But, as face masks might not be available to all, the government also said that masks made from cloth / fabric will also be accepted.

List of COVID-19 Hotspots in Delhi which are sealed:

Since the Tablighi Jamaat event came to fore, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Delhi – National Capital has seen a sudden spike. As per the latest report, the state has reported 576 cases of coronavirus -- including nine people who died and 21 who recovered. With the daily rise in the number of cases, the government has decided to seal-off the following 20 COVID-19 hotspots in Delhi.