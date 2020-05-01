Coronavirus Lockdown Extended for 2 More Weeks, to be applicable from 4th to 17th May 2020, Get Complete Details Here

Lockdown Extended: The Union Government has issued an order extending the lockdown for another two weeks, from May 4 till May 17, 2020. The decision has been taken after a comprehensive review of the coronavirus situation in India.

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued the lockdown extension order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005. The MHA has issued new guidelines to regulate different activities during this period based on the demarcation of different districts into red, orange and green zones.

What will remain closed across India irrespective of the Zone?

As per the revised lockdown guidelines released by the MHA, several activities have been earmarked as prohibited until 17th May 2020, irrespective of which COVID-19 zone they fall under. In line with this, the following activities will remain suspended throughout India until 17th May 2020:

Travel: Any form of public travel via air, rail, metro, and inter-state movement by road.

The movement of people by air will be allowed under select circumstances for purposes permitted by the Home Ministry.

The MHA guidelines have permitted relaxation in restrictions in the districts falling in the orange and green zones.

Activities Allowed in Orange Zones

According to the revised guidelines, the Home Ministry has relaxed the lockdown rules for areas falling under Orange Zone or the Buffer Zone.

The activities allowed in Orange Zone include:

Taxi Services: Taxi Services and Cab Aggregators will be allowed to operate in Orange Zone with condition of only 1 drive and 1 passenger per car.

Activities Permitted in Green Zones

All activities will be permitted except for the limited activities that have been prohibited across the nation, irrespective of the zone.

Buses will be allowed to operate with upto 50 percent seating capacity and bus depots will be allowed to operate with 50 percent capacity.

What will be allowed in Red Zone?

According to the MHA Guidelines, the government has allowed some establishments involved in delivery of key and essential services to operate. These include:

Print & Electronic Media

IT & IT enabled Services as well as Data and Call Centres

Note: All manufacturing units have to follow social distancing norms and staggered working hours or shifts.

What are Red, Orange and Green Zones?

Red Zones: Areas that have containment zones and high number of coronavirus cases. The current restrictions will continue in such zones.

Green Zones: The districts that have zero confirmed confirmed cases till date or no confirmed cases in the last 21 days will be marked as green zones.

Orange Zones: Areas that neither fall under the red or green zones will be classified as orange zones.

The states and the union territories will have to share red, orange and green zone classification with the Ministry Home Affairs on a weekly basis or earlier if required. While the states/ UTs can add to the existing red and orange zones, they will not be able to lower the number of districts marked by the Home Ministry's list of red and orange zones.