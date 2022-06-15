Current Affairs Daily Quiz: 15 June 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as ICC Men's Test Rankings, I2U2 Grouping, FIFA U-17 World Cup India and Global Wind Day among others.

1. Who is currently the top-ranked batsman in ICC Men's Test Batsman Rankings 2022?

a) Joe Root

b) Steve Smith

c) Babar Azam

d) Kane Williamson

2. Which four countries have formed the I2U2 grouping?

a) Israel, India, UAE, US

b) US, India, UK, Canada

c) US, India, Canada, SA

d) US, UK, Japan, Israel

3. When is Global Wind Day observed?

a) June 13th

b) June 14th

c) June 15th

d) June 17th

4. What is the new national record in Javelin Throw?

a) 89.30

b) 88.70

c) 87.83

d) 89.19

5. Who among the following has become the joint fifth highest goalscorer in international football history?

a) Sunil Chhetri

b) Jeje Lalpekhlua

c) Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

d) Sandesh Jhingan

6. Which country is hosting FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022?

a) India

b) South Africa

c) Japan

d) South Korea

7. Which nation plans to build a planetarium at ‘roof of the world’ in Tibet?

a) China

b) US

c) India

d) Japan

Answers

1. (a) Joe Root

England batsman Joe Root has climbed to the top of ICC Men's Test Batsman Rankings, pushing Australia's Marnus Labuschagne, who had held the spot since December 2021, to the second rank.

2. (a) Israel, India, UAE, US

India, Israel, UAE, and the US have formed a new I2U2 grouping. The I2U2 group has been formed as part of the United States Government's efforts to re-energize and revitalize American alliances all over the world.

3. (c) June 15th

Global Wind Day also known as World Wind Day is observed every year on June 15, 2022. The day is observed to realize, address and execute the wind energy and the possibilities that it brings along for the future. The day aims to highlight the significance of clean energy and how it should be on priority when it comes to keeping the civilization alive and intact.

4. (a) 89.30

Neeraj Chopra has created a new National record in the javelin throw with his career-best throw of 89.30 meters at Paavo Nurmi Games 2022 in Finland. He has won a silver medal in the tournament. This is the 24-year-old's first international tournament after Tokyo Olympics 2022.

5. (a) Sunil Chhetri

Indian men's football team captain Sunil Chhetri has become the joint fifth highest goalscorer in international football history. He achieved the feat when he scored his 84th goal during India's AFC Asian Cup Qualifier match against Hong Kong on June 14. He has now equaled the number of goals by legendary Real Madrid and Hungarian player Ferenc Puskas.

6. (a) India

India is all set to host its first-ever FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup from October 11 and October 30, 2022. The tournament will see 16 teams competing against each other. The semifinals will be played in Goa, while the final will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

7. (a) China

China has started constructing a planetarium at roof of the world, at the world’s highest altitude in Tibet for the exploration of the universe. The planetarium is scheduled to be completed by 2024. The planetarium will have the region’s largest optical astronomical telescope, with a one-meter diameter lens. It will become a major regional base for astronomical research and public science education.

