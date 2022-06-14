Current Affairs Daily Quiz: 14 June 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as abnormal fossil egg discovery, sinking Indian city, Agnipath scheme and ICC ODI Team Rankings among others.

1. An Abnormal Titanosaurid Dinosaur Egg has been discovered in which Indian state?

a) Jharkhand

b) Gujarat

c) Madhya Pradesh

d) Telangana

2. Which Indian city is sinking at an average rate of 2mm every year?

a) Kochi

b) Mumbai

c) Panaji

d) Chennai

3. What is India's current rank in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings 2022?

a) 3rd

b) 4th

c) 5th

d) 6th

4. What is the upper age limit of Agniveer recruitment?

a) 25

b) 26

c) 22

d) 21

5. When is World Blood Donor Day observed?

a) June 11th

b) June 12th

c) June 13th

d) June 14th

6. When will Strawberry Supermoon be visible in June 2022?

a) June 14th

b) June 15th

c) June 16th

d) June 17th

7. Which country has passed a bill to make online insults punishable by jail time?

a) South Korea

b) Japan

c) Australia

d) Canada

Answers

1. (c) Madhya Pradesh

In a historic first, a team of Indian researchers has discovered an egg-in-egg or abnormal titanosaurid dinosaur egg in the Bagh area of Dhar District in Madhya Pradesh. The research team discovered a sauropod dinosaur nest consisting of 10 eggs including one abnormal egg near Padlya village. The discovery was published in the latest issue of a nature group journal- Scientific Reports.

2. (b) Mumbai

Mumbai city is sinking at an average rate of 2mm per year because of a geographical phenomenon known as land subsidence, as per a recent research done by the researchers of IIT Bombay. Experts have warned that Mumbai is likely to see increased flooding unless urgent remedial action is taken by the urban planners and municipal authorities.

3. (c) 5th

India has been pushed to the fifth position in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings 2022 after Pakistan under the leadership of Babar Azam jumped to the 4th position after a clean sweep over West Indies on June 12, 2022. Pakistan was placed at the 5th position before the start of the series with a rating of 103. The current rating of the team is 106, while India's rating is 105.

4. (d) 21

The Union cabinet approved the ‘Agnipath Scheme’ on June 14, 2022, under which the Indian youth will be provided with an opportunity to serve in the Indian Armed Forces. Under the recruitment process, the youth between the age of 17.5 years and 21 years will be inducted into the Indian Army, the Navy, and the Indian Air Force as Agniveers for 4 years. More than 46,000 youngsters will be recruited under the scheme in 2022.

5. (d) June 14th

The World Blood Donor Day is observed every year on June 14 to raise awareness about the significance of blood donation. The day serves as a call to action for the governments and the national health authorities for allocating sufficient resources to increase the collection of blood from the unpaid volunteers.

6. (a) June 14th

Strawberry Supermoon will brighten the skies on June 14, 2022, providing a treat for the stargazers. The June Full Moon will be the second of the four consecutive supermoons in which the full moon of the month coincides with the moon at or near perigee, its closest point to the Earth in its monthly orbit.

7. (b) Japan

Japan passed a bill on June 13, 2022 to introduce jail term for online insults, marking a major step toward tackling cyberbullying in Japan. The move aims to amend the country's Penal Code after Hana Kimura, a 22-year-old professional wrestler reportedly committed suicide in May 2020 after receiving hateful messages on social media.

