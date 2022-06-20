Current Affairs Daily Quiz: 20 June 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as When is World Refugee Day, Centre for Brain Research and International Yoga Day 2022 among others.

1. When is World Refugee Day observed?

a) June 18th

b) June 19th

c) June 20th

d) June 21st

2. Which place set a new rainfall record of highest single-day rainfall in June since 1966?

a) Mawsynram

b) Cherrapunji

c) Sohra

d) Nongstoin

3. What is the theme of International Yoga Day 2022?

a) Yoga for Health

b) Yoga for Humanity

c) Yoga For Wellness

d) Yoga for Heart

4. PM Modi inaugurated the Centre for Brain Research in which city?

a) Bengaluru

b) Pune

c) Ahmedabad

d) Bhopal

5. When is International Day for Countering Hate Speech observed?

a) June 18th

b) June 19th

c) June 20th

d) June 21st

6. The Khuvsgul Lake National Park has been added to the World Network of Biosphere Reserves. Which nation is it located in?

a) India

b) Mongolia

c) Bulgaria

d) Nigeria

7. Which city will host India vs England 5th Test between July 1-5?

a) Manchester

b) London

c) Liverpool

d) Nottingham

Answers

1. (c) June 20th

World Refugee Day is observed every year on June 20. The day is dedicated to the displaced refugees across the globe and aims to create awareness regarding the difficulties faced by the refugees who were forced to leave their home countries due to natural and manufactured calamities.

2. (a) Mawsynram

Meghalaya's Mawsynram has set a new rainfall record of highest single-day rainfall in June since 1966, breaking Cherrapunji's record as the wettest place on earth. Mawsynram received 1003mm rainfall in 24 hours, informed IMD in a statement.

3. (b) Yoga for Humanity

The theme of the International Yoga Day 2022 is ‘Yoga for Humanity’. The theme promotes the holistic route to health while taking into consideration the fact that the last few years have caused significant mental, emotional and mental strife to individuals all over the world. The International Day of Yoga 2022 will be celebrated all over the world on June 21, 2022.

4. (a) Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Centre for Brain Research and laid the foundation Stone for Bagchi Parthasarathy Multispeciality Hospital at IISc Bengaluru on June 20, 2022.

5. (a) June 18th

The International Day for Countering Hate Speech is observed on June 18. The day highlights the need to combat hate speech and to promote tolerance and dialogue between communities. The day was celebrated for the first time in 2022.

6. (b) Mongolia

The Khuvsgul Lake National Park, which is located in northern Mongolia near Russian border, has been added to the World Network of Biosphere Reserves by UNESCO. The reserve holds 70 per cent of freshwater of Mongolia or accounts for 0.4 per cent of world’s total.

7. (a) Manchester

India is scheduled to take on England in the rescheduled fifth Test, which will take place in Edgbaston, Manchester from July 1-5. The India vs England test that was supposed to be held last year was postponed after a covid outbreak in the Indian camp. India is currently leading the series 2-1.

