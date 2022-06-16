Current Affairs Daily Quiz: 16 June 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as World Competitive Index 2022, ICC Men's T20 Batsman Rankings 2022, Asia’s Global Start-up Ecosystem Report and FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 among others.

1. Which country has topped annual World Competitive Index 2022?

a) Switzerland

b) Sweden

c) Denmark

d) Finland

2. Which Indian state has been ranked at the first position in Asia’s Global Start-up Ecosystem Report 2022?

a) Odisha

b) Jharkhand

c) Kerala

d) Tamil Nadu

3. Who is the sole Indian cricketer to feature in the top 10 of ICC Men's T20 Batsman Rankings 2022?

a) Ishan Kishan

b) Rishabh Pant

c) Shreyas Iyer

d) Rohit Sharma

4. Which city will host FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 Finals?

a) Pune

b) Bengaluru

c) Navi Mumbai

d) New Delhi

5. Who is the highest ranked Indian in the ICC Men's ODI Batsman Rankings 2022?

a) Rohit Sharma

b) Virat Kohli

c) Rishabh Pant

d) KL Rahul

6. Who will lead India in the two-match T20I series against Ireland?

a) Hardik Pandya

b) Ruturaj Gaikwad

c) Sanju Samson

d) Suryakumar Yadav

Answers

1. (c) Denmark

Denmark has been ranked at top position in the World Competitive Index 2022 released on June 15, 2022. Switzerland dropped from the top position to second position in the 63-nation list. India has jumped by six spots from 43rd to 37th rank in this year's rank due to gains in economic performance.

2. (c) Kerala

Kerala has been ranked at first position in Asia’s Global Start-up Ecosystem Report, which was released on June 14, 2022. Kerala has also been ranked at fourth position in terms of Affordable Talent. The startup ecosystem report recognises creative steps taken by Kerala Start-up Mission (KSUM) to position it as a start-up power house.

3. (a) Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan has jumped 14 spots to break into the top 10 of ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings 2022. He has been ranked 7th on the ICC Men's T20I Batsman Rankings 2022. Indian batsman KL Rahul has dropped two places to the 14th spot, while Shreyas Iyer and Rohit Sharma have dropped by one spot each to the 16th and 17th rank respectively. Virat Kohli has dropped 2 places and is ranked at the 21st position in the ICC Men's T20 Batsman Rankings.

4. (c) Navi Mumbai

India is scheduled to play all its group stage matches of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha. FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup finals will be hosted by Navi Mumbai in the DY Patil Stadium on October 30, 2022. The semifinals will be played in Goa.

5. (b) Virat Kohli

Pakistan’s Imam-Ul-Haq has surpassed the former skipper of the Indian Cricket team, Virat Kohli, in the newly released ICC ODI Player Ranking 2022. Virat Kohli now sits at the third spot with 811 points, followed by Rohit Sharma at the fourth place with 791 points.

6. (a) Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya has been named captain of India's 17-member squad for the two-match T20I series against Ireland that is scheduled to begin in Dublin on June 26. This will be the first time that Hardik Pandya will be leading Team India. He had recently led Gujarat Titans to win IPL 2022 Title. Bhuvaneshwar Kumar has been named the vice-captain of the side for the two-match T20 series.

READ ALSO: Current Affairs Daily Quiz: 15 June 2022