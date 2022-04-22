Current Affairs Daily Quiz: 22 April 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as World Earth Day 2022, Paxlovid Pill, Sri Lankan inflation and new Russian nuclear-capable intercontinental missile among others.

1. When is World Earth Day observed?

a) April 19th

b) April 20th

c) April 21st

d) April 22nd

2. When is World Creativity and Innovation Day 2022 observed?

a) April 20th

b) April 21st

c) April 22nd

d) April 23rd

3. Which among the following drug manufacturer has developed Paxlovid Covid antiviral pill?

a) Pfizer

b) Moderna

c) Biotech

d) J&J

4. The DGCI has asked which drug manufacturer to provide additional data on its COVID-19 vaccine for use on children below 12 years?

a) Bharat Biotech

b) Pfizer

c) Moderna

d) Sputnik

5. What is the new price of the COVAXIN Covid-19 vaccine?

a) Rs 500

b) Rs 250

c) Rs 225

d) Rs 150

6. Sri Lankan inflation rose to how much in March 2022?

a) 15.7 percent

b) 20.5 percent

c) 21.5 percent

d) 25.8 percent

7. What is the name of Russia's new nuclear-capable intercontinental missile that can strike any target in the world?

a) Sarmat

b) Spike

c) Mashov

d) Nikita

Answers

1. (d) April 22nd

World Earth Day is observed across the world on April 22, 2022. Google celebrated the day with a time-lapse view that highlights the effects of climate change on the planet. The doodle, assembled in form of a gif showed real-time lapse imagery from Google Earth showing the changes wrought by climate change over a few decades on four different locations on the planet.

2. (b) April 21st

World Creativity and Innovation Day is observed every year on April 21. The day aims to raise awareness about the important roles that innovation and creativity play in every aspect of human development. The day is celebrated to encourage people to come up with multi-disciplinary thinking both at individual and group levels.

3. (a) Pfizer

Paxlovid is an oral covid antiviral pill developed by Pfizer that can be taken at home by high-risk covid patients with mild infection, preventing the need for hospitalisation. It is a combination of nirmatrelvir and ritonavir and is easier to administer in comparison to intravenous remdesivir and antibodies. The pill is reportedly a better choice of treatment for the unvaccinated and elderly and immunocompromised people with COVID-19, as per WHO experts.

4. (a) Bharat Biotech

Bharat Biotech has been asked to provide additional data for administering Covaxin to children aged between 2 and 12 years by the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).

5. (c) Rs 225

Bharat Biotech released an official statement on April 9, 2022 announcing the revision of Covaxin's price from Rs 1200 to Rs 225 per dose. The company requested the private hospitals to provide the vaccine at the revised rate effective from April 10, 2022. The price differential of any existing stock of Covaxin will be compensated with additional doses.

6. (c) 21.5 percent

Debt-ridden Sri Lanka's nationwide inflation rose to 21.5 percent in March from 17.5 percent in February 2022, as per official data released by the Department of Census and Statistics on April 22, 2022. Sri Lankan Finance Minister Ali Sabry met IMF officials in Washington to negotiate a bailout package for the country.

7. (a) Sarmat

Russia successfully tested Sarmat, a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile that can reportedly strike any target in the world on April 20, 2022. Russia's Defence Ministry called Sarmat as the most powerful missile with the longest range of destruction of targets in the world, which will significantly increase the combat power of Russia's strategic nuclear forces.