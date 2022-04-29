Current Affairs Daily Quiz: 29 April 2022

Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as Peace, Unity and Development Rally, Global Patidar Business Summit 2022 and Best Infrastructure Project award among others.

1. The Peace, Unity and Development Rally took place in which state on April 28th?

a) Assam

b) Meghalaya

c) Tripura

d) Bihar

2. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently laid the foundation stone of seven new cancer hospitals across which state?

a) Gujarat

b) Assam

c) Tripura

d) Nagaland

3. Which country has allegedly deployed an army of dolphins to protect its naval base?

a) Russia

b) North Korea

c) South Korea

d) Australia

4. Which city is hosting Global Patidar Business Summit 2022?

a) Surat

b) Ahmedabad

c) Rajkot

d) Jamnagar

5. Which among the following projects has been awarded the Indian Building Congress (IBC) ‘Best Infrastructure Project’ award?

a) Atal Tunnel

b) Koteshwar Diversion Tunnel

c) Chenani Tunnel

d) Head Race Tunnel

6. Who has become the first overseas spinner to take 150 wickets in IPL?

a) Sunil Narine

b) Glenn Maxwell

c) Rashid Khan

d) Adam Zampa

Answers

1. (a) Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the ‘Peace, Unity and Development Rally’ at Diphu in Karbi Anglong District on April 29, 2022. The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of various projects.

2. (b) Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation seven cancer hospitals in Assam at a function in Dibrugarh on April 28, 2022. The hospitals will be built at Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Darrang, Tezpur, Lakhimpur, and Jorhat.

3. (a) Russia

Russia has reportedly deployed an army of dolphins to protect its naval base in the Black Sea. As per the US Naval Institute (USNI), two floating dolphin pens have been placed at the entrance of the Sevastopol harbour, which is Russia's most significant naval based in the Black Sea.

4. (a) Surat

The Global Patidar Business Summit is being held in Surat, Gujarat. The three-day summit is organized every two years. The first two Summits were held in Gandhinagar in 2018 and 2020, and the current Summit is now being held in Surat.

5. (a) Atal Tunnel

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) Engineering Marvel Atal Tunnel built in Rohtang of Himachal Pradesh received Indian Building Congress (IBC) ‘Best Infrastructure Project’ award on April 28, 2022 in New Delhi.

6. (a) Sunil Narine

Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine has become the first overseas spinner in the history of the Indian Premier League to reach the 150-wicket milestone. The star-allrounder reached the milestone when he picked up the wicket of Lalit Yadav in the match against Delhi Capitals (DC). Overall, he is ranked 8th in the list of bowlers who have taken 150 or more wickets in the IPL.

