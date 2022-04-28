Current Affairs Daily Quiz: 28 April 2022

Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as Air India and AirAsia merger pact, Enterprise India, Partial Solar Eclipse and Russia's withdrawal from UN Body among others.

1. Russia has withdrawn from which among the following UN body?

a) UNWTO

b) UNHRC

c) UNSC

d) UNGA

2. Which airline has proposed to acquire AirAsia India?

a) Indigo

b) Air India

c) Vistara

d) SpiceJet

3. When will MSME Ministry's Enterprise India event conclude?

a) May 27th

b) May 28th

c) May 29th

d) May 30th

4. Who has been appointed as England's new Test Captain?

a) Moeen Ali

b) Liam Livingstone

c) Chris Woakes

d) Ben Stokes

5. When will this year's first Partial Solar Eclipse occur?

a) April 29th

b) April 30th

c) May 1st

d) May 5th

6. Who is the author of the book titled 'A Nation To Protect'?

a) Priyam Gandhi Mody

b) Sagarika Ghose

c) Uma Das Gupta

d) Dr Kiran Bedi

7. Which Indian company has signed an MoU with Norway’s Equinor to collaborate on clean energy?

a) ONGC

b) GAIL

c) IOCL

d) HPCL

Answers

1. (a) UNWTO

Russia has withdrawn itself from United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) ahead of a vote to suspend Russia’s membership over its invasion of Ukraine. UNWTO had said earlier that it wanted to suspend Russia after its move of initiating war against Ukraine. The UN body said that it will go ahead with the voting by the member states even though Russia has said that it is withdrawing from it to give member states their say.

2. (b) Air India

Tata-owned Air India has proposed to acquire AirAsia India, a low-cost Indian airline which is partly owned by the Tata Group. Tata Sons currently hold an 83.67 percent stake in AirAsia India, while the remaining 16.33 percent stake is owned by AirAsia Investment Ltd (AAIL), which is part of Malaysia's AirAsia Group.

3. (a) May 27th

Union Minister for Micro , Small and Medium Enterprises Narayan Rane inaugurated the Ministry’s Mega Event “Enterprise India” under the celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on April 27, 2022. Enterprise India is a series of commemorative entrepreneurship development events and activities that will be organised between April 27 and May 27, 2022.

4. (d) Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes, the star all-rounder has been named as the new captain of England's Test Team by the England & Wales Cricket Board. He will succeed Joe Root to become the 81st captain of the England men's Test team. Joe Root had stepped down as England's Test Captain after their 1-0 Test series loss to West Indies in the Caribbean.

5. (b) April 30th

The first Solar Eclipse of 2022 is due to be seen in various parts of the world on April 30. The partial solar eclipse will coincide with the ‘Black Moon’, which will block out the sun during the day just before and during the sunset.

6. (a) Priyam Gandhi Mody

A Nation to Protect is a novel by Priyam Gandhi Mody, which maps India's battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. The book gives an account of the central government's response to the first and second waves of Covid-19.

7. (a) ONGC

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Norway's multinational energy company Equinor ASA. The agreement was signed on April 26, 2022 in New Delhi for collaboration and partnership in areas of upstream Exploration & Production, midstream, downstream and Clean energy options.

Read Also: Current Affairs in Short: 28 April 2022