Current Affairs in Short: 28 April 2022

US President Joe Biden to meet PM Modi at Quad Summit in Tokyo in May 2022
- The President of the United States Joe Biden has announced that he will meet Prime Minister Modi in May 2022.
- In a statement, the White House has also announced that President Biden will also meet the leaders of the Quad grouping of Japan, Australia, India, and the United States in his upcoming visit to Tokyo.
- The US President will visit both South Korea and Japan from May 20 to May 24 to further deepen ties with them.
- The statement by the White House also added that the trip will advance the US’s rock-solid commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.
Digital India RISC-V Microprocessor (DIR-V) program launched
- Rajeev Chandrashekhar, the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology launched the Digital India RISC-V Microprocessor program.
- The overall aim of the program is to enable the creation of the Microprocessors for the future in India, and for the world and to achieve industry-grade silicon and design wins by December 2023.
- While launching the program, the minister said that DIR-V Program will see the partnerships between the Startups, academia, and the multinationals.
- He also unveiled the blueprint of the roadmap for the design and the implementation of the DIR-V program.
Prime Minister Modi expresses happiness over 70 years of establishment of India and Japan relations
- Prime Minister Modi expressed happiness over the 70 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Japan.
- PM Modi, in a series of tweets, said that the ties between the two nations have deepened in every sphere, whether economic, strategic, or people-to-people contacts.
- He also said that the recent visit of the Japanese Prime Minister to India for the Annual Summit laid out a roadmap for deepening the special strategic and global partnership in post-covid.
- Prime Minister Modi said that he looks forward to continuing working with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to realize that objective.
Delhi imposes Rs. 50 lakh fine on North MCD for Bhalswa landfill fire
- The Government of Delhi imposed a fine of Rs. 50 lakh on the North Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in connection with the massive fire that broke out at the Bhalswa landfill site.
- The report to the Environment Minister of Delhi was submitted by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee after the investigation.
- As per the report, a matter of negligence from MCD’s side has come to the fore. Some areas of Bhalswa landfill site have been seen still burning on April 28, 2022.
CJI NV Ramana to chair conference of Chief Justices on April 29
- The Chief Justice of India NV Ramana will chair the 39th Conference of Chief Justices of various High Courts of India on April 29, 2022.
- The conference is being held after a gap of 6 years and is organized with an aim of addressing and resolving the issues concerning the judiciary.
- The conference will be held at the premises of the Supreme Court. The conference will also review the progress made on the resolutions passed in the previous Chief Justice Conference-2016.
- The Supreme Court of India has been organizing the Conferences of Chief Justices of High Courts with an objective to deliberate on the issues related to the judiciary.
