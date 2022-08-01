Current Affairs in Short: 1 August 2022
The Indian women's Lawn Bowls players created history on August 1, 2022 after they confirmed India's first-ever medal in the sport at Commonwealth Games 2022.
India's GST collections in July second highest ever
- India's Goods and Services Tax collection in July are the second highest revenue recorded since the introduction of the GST in 2017.
- A total of Rs 148,995 crore was collected as GST in the month of July, which is 28 per cent higher in comparison to July 2021.
- Out of the total amount, IGST was Rs 79,518 crore (including Rs 41,420 crore collected on import of goods), SGST was Rs 32,807 crore, CGST was Rs 25,751 crore and cess was Rs 10,920 crore (including Rs 995 crore collected on import of goods).
- The highest-ever GST collection was reported in April 2022 when a GST revenue of Rs 1.68 lakh crore was recorded.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to carve out seven new districts
- West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on August 1, 2022 that the state government has decided to carve out seven new districts in the state.
- This will entail redrawing the boundaries of the existing 23 districts for better administration and development, taking the total number of districts to 30.
- The seven new districts will include-Jangipur, Sunderban, Bishnupur, Ichhamati, Ranaghat, Basirhat and Behrampur.
Liz Truss leads UK PM race, outpaces Rishi Sunak
- UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has gained 90 percent lead over Rishi Sunak in the UK PM race to replace Boris Johnson.
- As per a recent survey, the chances of Liz Truss becoming the next leader of the the Conservative Party after Johnson are 90.91 per cent, while Rishi Sunak's chance has shrunk by 9.09 per cent.
- Liz Truss is also leading in survey of Tory members after she vowed to impose immediate tax cuts amid a slump in Britain's living standards. Sunak's support on the other hand has shrunk, as many of his party members feel that he stabbed Boris Johnson in the back.
Indian lawn bowls team confirm India's first medal in sport at CWG 2022
- The team has reached the final of the Women's Fours event by defeating New Zealand by a margin of 16-13 in the semi-final.
- India's win has created a huge upset as New Zealand has one of the five most successful Lawn Bowls team and has 40 medals in the sport.
- The Indian team comprises Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani started.
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in ED custody till August 4
- Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has been sent into custody of the Enforcement Directorate till August 4 in connection with the Patra Chawl case.
- The ED had produced Sanjay Raut earlier today before a special sessions court after his arrest early this morning.
- He has been arrest in relation to a money laundering case linked to irregularities involving the redevelopment of a chawl in Mumbai.
