Current Affairs in Short: 28 July 2022
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the children from the national capital will make the world's largest 'Tiranga' in Delhi on August 4th as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.
World's largest Tiranga to be made in Delhi on August 4th
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on July 28, 2022 that the children from the national capital will make the world's largest 'Tiranga' in Delhi on August 4th as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.
- The Delhi CM stated that thousands of children will gather in Delhi to make the world's largest Tiranga.
- He said that we will pledge on this day to make India the number one country in the world.
Indian Flag hoisted at Birmingham CWG Village
- The Indian flag was hoisted at the Commonwealth Games Village in Birmingham on July 27, 2022, on the eve of the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2022.
- Several Indian athletes took part in the flag-hoisting ceremony including the men's and women's hockey teams of India.
- The Indian Flag was hoisted in the presence of Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Acting President Anil Khanna, IOA Treasurer Anandeshwar Panday, Anil Dhupar, Deputy Chef de Mission for the Games, Team India's Chef de Mission, Rajesh Bhandari and other IOA officials.
RIL announces partnership with IOA
- Reliance Industries Limited has announced a long-term partnership with the Indian Olympic Association.
- The partnership aims to support the Indian athletes in major multi-sport events including Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and the Olympics.
- Under the partnership, RIL and IOA will establish the first-ever India House at Paris Olympics 2024.
Youngers above 17 years can apply in advance to enroll in Voter's list
- The election commission of India has informed that youngsters above 17 years of age can now apply in advance to get their names enrolled in the Voter’s list.
- The ECI stated that they do not have to necessarily await the pre-requisite criterion of attaining the age of 18 years of age on January 1st.
- The ECI led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar also directed the CEOs of all States to work out tech-enabled solutions to facilitate the youth to file their advance applications.
Indian Navy gets first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier 'Vikrant'
- The Indian Navy on July 28, 2022 received India's first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier 'Vikrant' from Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) in Kochi.
- Indian Navy has created maritime history today by taking delivery of made-in-India aircraft.
- The aircraft has been built by CSL, a Public Sector Shipyard and designed by the in-house Directorate of Naval Design (DND) and
- The carrier has been christened after India's first Aircraft Carrier, which played a vital role in the 1971 war.
