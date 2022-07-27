Current Affairs in Short: 27 July 2022
Current Affairs in Short: 27 July 2022
DGCA curtails SpiceJet's flights to 50 percent
- The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has restricted SpiceJet to operating only 50 percent of flights for eight weeks. This was announced by the airline on July 27, 2022.
- The airline stated that there will be no impact on the flight operation as other airlines have already rescheduled their flight.
- The DGCA mentioned in its letter to SpiceJet that it had reviewed the reported incidents on aircraft operated by SpiceJet from April 1-5, 2022.
- It was observed that on a number of occasions, the SpiceJet aircraft either turned back to its originating station or continued landing to the destination with degraded safety margins.
Liz Truss extends lead over Rishi Sunak in UK PM race
- UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has gained a 24-point lead over Rishi Sunak in the race for becoming the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.
- The Conservative Party members voted for both Sunak and Truss to go through to the final stage of the party's leadership contest.
- The two candidates will fight it out in the final lap to succeed UK PM Boris Johnson. They had earlier gone head-to-head in a television debate in the previous round.
HAL signs USD 100 million contract for supply of engines
- Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) signs a contract worth over USD 100 million for supply and manufacture of 88 TPE331-12B engines/kits.
- The contract includes maintenance and support services to power the Hindustan Trainer Aircraft (HTT-40)
Rare pink diamond largest in 300 years unearthed in Angola
- Miners in Angola have unearthed a rare pink diamond, which is believed to be the largest seen in 300 years.
- The diamond, 170-carat pink diamond, named The Lulo Rose was discovered at the Lulo mine in the country's diamond-rich northeast.
- It is among the largest pink diamonds ever found, informed the Lucapa Diamond Company.
Telecom companies likely to launch 5G mobile service in FY 2022-23
- Telecom service providers are likely to launch 5G mobile services in the present financial year 2022-23. This was informed by the Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan on July 27, 2022.
- The department has already initiated the auction of Spectrum in 600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300 MHz, and 26 GHz Bands which includes the Spectrum required for the launch of 5G Services.
- The Department received total bids worth Rs 1.45 lakh crore on the first day of the auction.
