Current Affairs in Short: 26 July 2022
- Russia has decided to quit the International Space Station after 2024.
James Webb telescope finds oldest galaxy in the universe
- James Webb Telescope, the world's most powerful telescope, has discovered the oldest galaxy in the universe.
- The telescope spotted galaxy candidates that existed when the universe was just 300 million years old.
- After analysing the data, a team of researchers spotted two candidates to be the oldest galaxies in the universe -GLASS-z11 and GLASS-z13.
- The light from GLASS-z13 galaxy took about 13.4 billion years to hit the mirrors of the spacecraft, which is almost 15,00,000 km away from Earth.
Russia to quit ISS after 2024?
- Russia has decided to quit the International Space Station after 2024. This was confirmed by Russia's newly-appointed Roscosmos chief Yury Borisov.
- The announcement comes amid spike in tensions between Russia and West over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
- The United States of American and Russia have worked side by side on the ISS ever since it has been in orbit in 1998.
- The Roscosmos chief said that the space agency will fulfil all its obligations to its partners but will leave the space station after 2024.
- Borisov also mentioned putting together of a Russian orbital space station, calling it the space agency's main priority.
Scientists discover deadly pool at the bottom of ocean
- Scientists have discovered a deadly pool at the bottom of the Red Sea that kills anything that wades into it.
- This discovery was made by scientists of the University of Miami. They uncovered the deadly pool 1.7 kilometres beneath the surface using a remotely operated underwater vehicle during the last five minutes of a ten-hour dive.
- They explained that the deadly pool is a depression in the seafloor that is filled with highly concentrated salt water and other elements that makes it salties that the surrounding areas.
Amarnath Yatra suspended due to heavy rains
- The Amarnath Yatra has been suspended due to inclement weather between Panchtarni and the cave.
- This comes after heavy rainfall was recorded in the area around the holy cave shrine due to which water level in a nearby stream rose.
- All the pilgrims were rushed back to Panchtarni camp and there have been no reports of any loss of life or injuries or damage to property.
- The yatra is expected to be resumed once the weather improves.
23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas observed
- The 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas is commemorated every year July 26th to observe India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War.
- The day is observed to celebrate ousting of the Pakistani Forces from their occupied positions on the mountain tops in Northern Kargil District in Ladakh in 1999.
- The day honours the Kargil War heroes and martyrs who laid their lives for the nation.
