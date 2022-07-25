Current Affairs in Short: 25 July 2022
Superstar Rajinikanth honoured by Income Tax Department
- The legendary star Rajinikanth was honoured by the Income Tax department in Chennai for paying his taxes regularly on July 25, 2022.
- His daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth accepted the award on behalf of her father and took to Instagram to share the update.
- She wrote saying, "Proud daughter of a high and prompt taxpayer. Many thanks to the #incometaxdepartment of Tamilnadu and Puducherry for honouring appa on Income Tax Day 2022 on behalf of my father."
First case of Monkeypox reported in Delhi with no International travel history
- Delhi has reported its first case of Monkeypox in a 31-year-old man with no International Travel history. This is the fourth case in India.
- The patient is currently recovering at the designated isolation centre at Lok Nayak Hospital.
- The close contacts of the infected individual have been identified and are under quarantine.
- The health authorities are carrying out further public health interventions such as identification of the source of infection and enhanced contact tracing
Sakurajima volcano in Japan erupts
- Japan's Sakurajima volcano, which is located in Kagoshima Prefecture, erupted around 8:05 pm on July 25, 2022.
- The volcano eruption expelled large volcanic rocks around a distance of 2.5 kilometres, prompting evacuations in the region.
- The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has announced a Level 5 alert, which is the highest level, calling for the evacuation of people from the area.
WI's Shai Hope becomes tenth cricketer to score century in 100th ODI
- West Indies batsman Shai Hope became the tenth batsman to score a century in his 100th ODI on July 24, 2022.
- The opener achieved the feat during West Indies' second ODI against India at Queens' Park Oval at Port of Spain. He scored 115 runs off 135 balls before being dismissed by Shardul Thakur.
- He has become the fourth West Indies batsman to achieve the milestone and 10th overall after Chris Gayle, David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, Chris Cairns, Gordon Greenidge, Mohammad Yousuf, Kumar Sangakkara, Marcus Trescothick and Ramnaresh Sarwan.
Criminal complaint filed against Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Singapore
- A South Africa-based rights group has filed a criminal complaint against former Sri Lankan President, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, for alleged war crimes. The complaint was submitted to the Attorney General of Singapore.
- The 63-page complaint was submitted by the lawyers from the International Truth and Justice Project (ITJP).
- The complaint argues that Rajapaksa committed grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions during the 2009 civil war when he was the defence secretary.
ISRO developing space tourism capabilities
- The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is developing space tourism capabilities, informed the centre recently.
- ISRO is preparing IN-SPACe, a single window agency under the Department of Space, to promote and authorize private sector activities in the space domain.
- The Department of Space is also in the process of drafting a comprehensive, integrated space policy that will provide direction to the activities of the private space sector.
